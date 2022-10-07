"There are always moments when we have to be outside wide" - Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool superstar Mo Salah is struggling for goals this season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes his team's struggles this season have played their part in Mohamed Salah's lack of goal production.

Salah began the 2022-23 season by scoring twice in the Reds' first three Premier League matches. However, he hasn't scored in their next four league encounters, with his team dropping points twice during that run.

The Egyptian has looked marginally better in the UEFA Champions League, scoring twice in three games. However, many believe Salah has still not hit top gear in a Liverpool team that has looked dysfunctional across all areas this term.

During a conversation with Sony Sports Network, Klopp was asked about his star forward's dip in productivity. The German tactician stated that there have been no positional changes and attributed Salah's struggles to the team's difficulties, saying (as quoted by GOAL):

“So the position (has) not really changed and what he [Salah] has to do hasn't changed. It's just how it always was when we don't play our best football, then we have been too static. That means when we are static, it's a bit more often outside wide.”

Klopp added:

“There are always moments where we have to be outside wide, but we need him as well, because the goal is a bit more central. You need to be there as well. And so the observation is not wrong. But we work on flexibility in that area as well.”

Salah's struggles in front of goal this campaign represent a continuation of his barren streak from the second half of last season. The Egyptian scored just four times in his final 11 Premier League matches last term after netting 19 times in his first 24 games.

He also didn't find the back of the net even once in the Champions League after scoring in the first leg of Liverpool's Round of 16 tie against Inter Milan.

Liverpool will need Mohamed Salah to be at his best when they take on Arsenal

Liverpool face arguably their biggest test of the season when they visit the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League this weekend. The Reds will take on league leaders Arsenal on Sunday (October 9).

Jurgen Klopp's troops will enter the game having won their previous match 2-0 against Rangers in the Champions League. However, for the first time in quite a few years, they will be underdogs against a fantastic Gunners outfit.

If they are to pick up a win, Liverpool will likely need the best version of Mohamed Salah to take the field. The forward has a superb record against Arsenal, having scored eight goals and laid out four assists in 13 matches versus the Gunners.

