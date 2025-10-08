"There are always rumours like that" - Arsenal star Leandro Trossard provides response when asked if he considered summer exit from club

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has played down rumours linking him with an exit from the Emirates this summer. The Belgian has been a key figure for the Gunners since joining from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023.
However, the arrivals of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke over the summer added to speculation regarding his future. The 30-year-old was subsequently tipped to leave the north London side in search of greener pastures.
However, Trossard ended up staying and reportedly signed a new deal at the Emirates, although it hasn't been officially confirmed. Arsenal have apparently handed him an improved contract without increasing the length of his deal, which it still expires in 2027.
Speaking while on international duty, as cited by London World, the Belgian insisted that he never considered leaving the Gunners this year.
“There are always rumours like that. Leaving has never really been an option. I feel very good at Arsenal. At the beginning of the season, I struggled a bit with an injury. I think those rumours arose because of the lack of minutes," said Trossard.
He continued:
“I've had some good weeks, both individually and with Arsenal. I'm finally a fit footballer again, a player in top form. I'm very happy about that. I've played a lot in recent weeks, I've done my thing, and I feel good about that."
Trossard has registered two goals and two assists from eight games in all competitions this season for the north London side. Four of those were from the start.
Has David Raya extended his stay at Arsenal?
David Raya has been handed an improved contract by Arsenal, according to The BBC. The Spanish custodian initially moved to the Emirates on loan from Brentford in the summer of 2023 on a season-long loan.
Raya enjoyed a tremendous debut campaign, helping his team finish second and picking up the Premier League Golden Glove. The Gunners signed him permanently at the end of the season and he has been indispenable for Mikel Arteta so far.
The 30-year-old previously earned £100,000 per week but the north London side have reportedly rewarded him with a pay hike. The agreement was reached in the summer but hasn't been made official yet.
Like Leandro Trossard, Raya's new deal doesn't increase the length of his initial contract, which expires in 2028. However, there remains an option for an additional year.