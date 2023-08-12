"There isn't anybody else like him" - Peter Drury sums up Lionel Messi's greatness after iconic 2022 FIFA World Cup final monologue

As Lionel Messi won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina by defeating France via penalties at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar, Peter Drury made the moment even more memorable for fans with his epic monologue.

The commentator went on his poetic monologue to summarize what it meant for him to see Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Drury has now spoke about many aspects of his commentary, including explaining how he prepares to put a player like Messi's achievements in words. The commentator said (via Mirror):

"There isn't anybody else like Messi. The challenge with Messi... is to try and find a new way of expressing what he does. Our job as commentators is to articulate. People often say of people like Messi (that) he defies description. Actually, in my view, he doesn’t. He invites description. He does beautiful things."

Drury has often been on the mic for the greatest moments of Messi's long career. While he said that it's hard for one to prepare words before a game, when commentating for a game of Messi, Drury goes through some homework to keep himself on his toes. He said:

"I wouldn’t apologise for perhaps spending five minutes before a Messi game thinking of a different way around talking about Messi because, basically, the full lexicon of adjectives has been and gone with him. It’s part of the journalistic challenge, it’s part of the linguistic challenge, if you like, to find a new way to articulate the work of established superstars."

Peter Drury's epic monologue after Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup

While Lionel Messi has achieved so much in football, winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina was hands down the crowning moment of his legendary career. Fans were elated to see the Argentine finally get his hands on the holy grail.

Drury made the famous moment even more memorable for them with his remarkable work on the mic. He went on an epic monologue, saying on the microphone:

"Lionel Messi has conquered his final peak. Lionel Messi has shaken hands with paradise. The little boy from Rosario, Santa Fe, has just pitched up in heaven. He climbs into a galaxy of his own. He has his crowning moment and, of course, he is not alone."

Drury added:

"He was beautiful. He was the point of difference. He has always been the point of difference. Unparalleled, and maybe today there will, of course, always be those who argue, always be those who debate. And the debate could rage on if you like. But as he falls in love with the object in the world that his heart most desired, it is hard to escape the supposition that he has rendered himself today, the greatest of all time."

Messi scored seven goals during the tournament in Qatar. Apart from that, he also managed to score a brace in the final against France and slotted his penalty home in Argentina's first spot kick during the shootout.