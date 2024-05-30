"There were some approaches around March" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Alisson Becker's Liverpool future

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Liverpool star Alisson Becker's future. The Italian journalist stipulated that the Brazilian goalkeeper is expected to stay put at Anfield despite rumors linking him with a departure in recent weeks.

Following Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave the club at the end of the season, a number of high-profile figures are expected to follow the tactician in taking the exit route. Alisson Becker is one of the names that appeared in the rumors.

According to a report from The Guardian (via Goal), the Brazilian is a subject of interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, alongside his colleague Mohamed Salah.

However, Fabrizio Romano has come out to address the speculation, saying that there were indeed approaches from Saudi clubs for the Brazilian but expects him to stay put at Anfield.

“In the last few days we heard rumours on Alisson and proposals from Saudi," he said on his YouTube channel (via TBR Football).

"I was checking on that guys, and what I’m told is that there was some approaches around March, April for Alisson, trying to understand the situation around the Brazilian goalkeeper, but the answer I got, as of now, and never say never in the market, but as of now, and of May, is that there was some approach, but Alisson is expected to stay at Liverpool."

Romano further stressed that the Reds have no plans of initiating any changes in the goalkeeper position, adding that the Brazilian is happy in Merseyside.

“Liverpool are not planning to change the goalkeeper, they are very happy with Alisson, Alisson is very happy at Liverpool. He’s not desperate to change, he’s not looking for money. And so, at the moment, there is no expectation for Alisson to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window for Saudi,” he added.

Alisson remains a pivotal figure in the Reds squad at the moment. The goalkeeper made 42 appearances for the Premier League giants across all competitions this season, scoring once and recording 15 clean sheets to his name.

Liverpool Insider confirms Alisson Becker Saudi links

Speculations over the goalkeeper's future in Merseyside continue to gain more ground. An insider information has added more fuel to the rumors linking him with a sensational move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Liverpool journalist David Lynch, Alisson has lucrative offers from Saudi, an information he claimed to have obtained from sources close to the player. However, just like Romano, the reporter ruled out any potential transfer.

Lynch added that the shot-stopper is keen to stay put at Anfield is already looking forward to working with new manager Arne Slot. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the 31-year-old.