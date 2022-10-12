"There aren’t many out there with his ability" - Emile Heskey urges Liverpool to launch ambitious move for Arsenal attacker

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has urged the Reds to make an ambitious move for Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian international played a decisive role for the Gunners on Sunday (October 9) as Mikel Arteta's side beat Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates. Martinelli scored once and laid off an assist while terrorizing the Reds' defence at every opportunity.

Emile Heskey has urged Liverpool to make an audacious move for the 21-year-old even though he has underlined that it will be quite unrealistic. He told Ladbrokes, as quoted by Caught Offside:

“I can’t see Arsenal letting Gabriel Martinelli go any time soon, but he’d definitely be someone I would be looking at if I was Liverpool. If you look at that aggression in his game, and the way he’s played so far this season, there aren’t many out there with his ability. He’s up and down the pitch, non-stop, for 90 minutes."

"He’s got the ability to drive at players, pull them in and out of positions. He’s confident and comfortable on the ball to a point where, as a defender, you aren’t quite sure whether he’s going to have a shot, put a cross in or take you on. He’s a fantastic player, and someone who everyone would love to play with and hate to play against."

Yannick Bolasie @YannickBolasie 🏿 Martinelli is exactly the type of winger inside forward I love to watch, so direct and the burners he’s got WOW! Special player man…real killa instinct Martinelli is exactly the type of winger inside forward I love to watch, so direct and the burners he’s got WOW! Special player man…real killa instinct 💪🏿

Heskey has hailed Martinelli as a player anyone would love to have as the Arsenal star always gives his everything on the pitch. He added:

“There was a time in the game on Sunday where Joel Matip was dealing with a ball in the air, it looked like he had complete control, and then out of nowhere, Martinelli comes in, closes him down and took the ball off him. He got his body in the way, and he’s a strong lad these days, so once he’s in that position, he’s hard to beat."

"That was from something which wasn’t even a 50:50 ball; it was more a 70:30 ball in Matip’s favor. Players like that, you’re always going to want in your team.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has always been vocal in his praise of the Arsenal prodigy

Martinelli has been on fire this season for Arsenal and played a key role for his side as they beat Liverpool last weekend. He already has four goals in 11 appearances across all competitions this season.

However, much before Martinelli reached these heights, Klopp could not hide his admiration for the Brazilian. As per One Football, the German manager labeled the winger as the 'talent of the century' back in 2020.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jurgen Klopp did warn everyone about Martinelli Jurgen Klopp did warn everyone about Martinelli 👀 https://t.co/g6AD8ov4kg

The Brazilian impressed in a 5-5 draw normal time in the Carabao Cup against Klopp's side that year. Liverpool would move on to the next round courtesy of a win in a penalty shootout.

