“There aren’t words for some of the things he does in training” – Paul Woolston lavishes praise on Manchester United star

Recently retired Manchester United U23 goalkeeper Paul Woolston has heaped praise on first-team goalkeeper David de Gea.

Woolston announced his retirement earlier this week after suffering multiple bouts with long-term injuries and rehabilitation at just 23 years of age. The Englishman did not make an appearance for the Red Devils' senior team. However, he made 13 appearances for their U23 side.

The club's official statement about Woolston's retirement stated that he regularly trained with Manchester United's first team. The 23-year-old has now reflected on some of his training sessions with the team and praised their goalkeeping department.

utdreport @utdreport



strettynews.com/2022/03/23/man… Under-23s goalkeeper Paul Woolston forced into early retirement due to injuries Under-23s goalkeeper Paul Woolston forced into early retirement due to injuries strettynews.com/2022/03/23/man…

In an interview during the club's "Utd Unscripted" segment, Woolston said (as quoted by United in Focus):

“Once I settled into things at United, coming into the Under-23s squad, I had the privilege of training with some unbelievable players.”

He added about the first team's goalkeepers:

“The goalkeeper group here is incredible. For me, David De Gea is the best goalkeeper in the world – there aren’t words for some of the things he does in training. But behind him, you’ve got Deano (Dean Henderson) pushing him hard, Tom Heaton, Lee Grant… the club has some of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.”

Woolston concluded:

“As a young lad coming through you learn just from watching them, but they’re always full of advice to help you as well. The club really has built a great group of lads there.”

David de Gea's performances have stood out in a below-par season for Manchester United

Manchester United are set to go a fifth consecutive season without silverware. They are currently sixth in the Premier League, 20 points behind leaders Manchester City and four behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

The Red Devils have also exited the EFL Cup (third round), FA Cup (fourth round) and UEFA Champions League (Round of 16).

In what has been a poor season, de Gea's performances have stood out for Ralf Rangnick's side. He has constantly had to make save after save to keep his team alive in matches when those in front of him have let him down.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC | @D_DeGea David has won four of our seven Player of the Month awards this season... 🗳 David has won four of our seven Player of the Month awards this season... 🗳#MUFC | @D_DeGea

The stats don't really support the Spaniard, who has just nine clean sheets across all competitions and has shipped 49 goals in 37 matches. However, those numbers would easily be far worse without de Gea's presence in goal.

The Spaniard will be key as we get into the business end of the season, with Manchester United chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar