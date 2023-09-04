“There were some bad decisions” - Gabriel Jesus slams referee after Arsenal win over Manchester United

Following Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on September 3, Gunners striker Gabriel Jesus has scrutinized referee Anthony Taylor's performance. The Brazilian reckoned that the official made some bad decisions during the course of the encounter.

The weekend's most anticipated fixture pitted Arsenal against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Although the game lived up to its billing with both sides throwing their all at it, a few controversial refereeing decisions left many unsatisfied.

The Red Devils opened the scoring with a beautiful effort from Marcus Rashford in the 27th minute but Martin Odegaard restored parity just 35 seconds later.

Erik Ten Hag's men thought they were on course to steal an important victory when Alejandro Garnacho found the back of the net in the 89th minute. However, the goal was ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR check.

Arsenal then rode on that momentum to strike twice in the closing stages via Declan Rice and Jesus to seal a 3-1 win at home.

The outcome of events didn't please Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, who criticized the officiating in his post-match interview. The tactician claimed that VAR used the wrong angle to draw the lines for Garnacho's offside goal while claiming that his side was denied a penalty kick.

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, paid no attention to the Dutchman's complaints as he argued that the goal shouldn't have stood regardless.

"There were some bad decisions from the referee," the Brazilian told reporters after the game as quoted by Metro. "Even with their [disallowed] goal maybe it was a foul on me, but thankfully it was offside."

The arguments will definitely ride on for a while given the magnitude of the game. However, the Gunners secured a big win against their rivals amidst all the controversies.

How have Arsenal and Manchester United fared in Premier League so far this season

Arsenal and Manchester United in action

Arsenal opened their Premier League campaign this season with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates. They followed it up with a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace before playing out a 2-2 draw with Fulham at home.

Their win over United means that Mikel Arteta's men now have 10 points to their name in four games. As it stands, they occupy fifth position in the table, below Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and West Ham United on goal difference. They are two points below defending champions and leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United, meanwhile, find themselves in the 11th spot after winning just two of their four games in the English top flight so far. Erik Ten Hag's men beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest but lost to Tottenham Hotspur and the Gunners.