"There is a bitter taste" - Barcelona star Ronald Araujo on not winning all three points against Benfica

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo expressed his disappointment at the Catalan giants' inability to claim all three points against Portuguese side Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Barcelona played out a 0-0 draw with Benfica at the Camp Nou last night. Xavi Hernandez's side dominated possession but struggled to create goal-scoring opportunities.

Ronald Araujo looked to have scored a late winner for Barcelona, but his goal was ruled out for offside. The Uruguay defender expressed his frustration at Barcelona's inability to claim victory over Benfica.

"We lacked the goal, which was the golden key to qualify. The attitude was very good, but it is to their credit that the ball didn't go in. But it's not over and there's one game left," said Araujo in a post-match press conference.

"We did what the coach asked us, press up. We only needed the goal. Dembele gave us a lot, just like Ansu and the young players who have been playing these games. There is a bitter taste because we wanted to win the three points here, in front of our fans, but we have to win now in Munich."

Barcelona are currently in second place in Group E of the Champions League, eight points behind first-placed Bayern Munich and just two points ahead of third-placed Benfica.

The Catalan giants will face an in-form Bayern Munich side in their final group game of the Champions League.

The German club have won all five of their group games in the Champions League this season and have scored 19 goals. Julian Naglesmann's side are among the favorites to win the premier European competition this season.

Benfica, on the other hand, will face Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv on the final match day of the group stage. The Portuguese side will fancy their chances of pipping Barcelona to second place in the group.

Barcelona will need to back Xavi financially during the January transfer window

New Barcelona boss Xavi is reportedly keen to sign two or three players in January.

Barcelona are currently suffering from an injury crisis in attack. The club will need to find a replacement for Argentine striker Sergio Aguero, who has reportedly been forced into early retirement due to heart problems.

The Catalan giants are also reportedly interested in signing a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets. The defensive midfielder is in the twilight stages of his career and has suffered a dip in form in recent months.

Barcelona currently lack the funds required to sign some of their top targets such as Erling Haaland and Raheem Sterling.

The club could, however, opt to sign the likes of Edinson Cavani, Alexandre Lacazette and Franck Kessie. All the aforementioned players have less than eight months remaining on their contracts with their respective clubs.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar