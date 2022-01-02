"There are certain lines you cannot cross" - Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal made Aubameyang decision 'to protect the club'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed why he has left Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the Gunners squad for the last six Premier League games.

The 32-year-old has not featured for Arsenal since 12th December, and has been stripped off the captain's armband due to 'disciplinary issues' too. Despite being one of the highest earners at the club, Aubameyang has fallen out of favour with Arteta. In recent weeks, he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

During an interview with former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, Arteta explained why he dropped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Spanish tactician said he dropped the former Borussia Dortmund striker from his squad 'to protect the club'.

"Yes, I've been through a few already since I joined unfortunately. It's something that's not pleasant; at the end of the day you want the players to have enjoyment; you want to change their lives for the positives; you hope that they have a good time and improve as players, and are keen in the success of the club," Arteta told BT Sport.

"But someday you have to make a decision to protect the club, protect the team, and you think that are beneficial and that's the only argument to make that decision. Nothing personal, but there are certain lines you cannot cross."

Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil also fell out of favour with Arteta before parting ways with the club to join Fenerbache in January last year.

The German was one of the highest earners at Arsenal, but struggled to adapt to Arteta's system during their time together at the Emirates Stadium. Ozil was axed from Arsenal's squad for the Premier League and Europa League before he eventually left the English giants.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to produce the goods for Arsenal this season. The Gabonese striker has scored just four goals in 14 appearances across competitions. Aubameyang is widely expected to secure a move away from the north London club during the ongoing transfer window.

Arsenal must line up a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal vs Newcastle United - Premier League

The departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window would leave Arsenal desperately short of attacking options.

Alexandre Lacazette has produced the goods for Mikel Arteta's side in recent weeks. The Frenchman is, however, entering the finals six months of his contract with the club, and has not yet extended his deal with the club.

Arsenal will need to find a replacement for Aubameyang before they think of selling him. According to the Mirror, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

