“There can't be a clear favorite” - Barcelona legend Rivaldo gives honest opinion on Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid 

Brazilian legend Rivaldo believes Barcelona are favorites in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid, set to be played on Saturday, April 26. However, he added that Madrid would come all guns blazing as this was their only chance of winning silverware this season.

Speaking to Betfair, Rivaldo talked about Barcelona's impressive performances across competitions. But he believes Real Madrid will be more charged up for the Copa del Rey final. He said (via FC Barcelona Noticia):

"Theoretically, Barcelona is the favorite, but we know that, in football, when it comes to a final between Barcelona and Real Madrid, there cannot be a clear favorite. We see that Barça is doing well in La Liga and in the Champions League, but this is another competition and it is a one-off final. Real Madrid is going to do everything possible to try to save the season by being Copa champions."

The Catalan side have won all three meetings between the two sides this season. They won a pre-season friendly 2-1 and followed it up with a 4-0 win in the league at the Santiago Bernabeu. They also won the Supercopa de Espana by thrashing Real Madrid 5-2 in January.

The drama ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid were furious with referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea's appointment for the Copa del Rey final due to his comments over a MadridTV video criticizing him. They wanted the official replaced, releasing a statement that read:

"Real Madrid C. F. considers unacceptable the public statements made today by the referees appointed for the Copa del Rey Final to be held tomorrow 26 April 2025. These statements, which have surprisingly placed in the spotlight videos made by a media outlet protected by freedom of expression, such as Realmadrid TV, made in a premeditated manner 24 hours ahead of the final against one of its participants, demonstrate, once again, these referees clear and manifest animosity and hostility towards Real Madrid.

"Statements that are even more surprising, using a threatening tone, alluding to the unity of the referees, to announce supposed measures or actions that are far removed from the principles of fairness, objectivity and impartiality that should prevail just hours before a football event that will draw the attention of hundreds of millions of people around the world."

RFEF have rejected the request from Los Blancos and have refused to change the official for the final.

