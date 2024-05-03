“There are clubs suffering from arrears in salaries” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s big claim about Saudi Pro League dismissed by rival coach

Damac FC manager Cosmin Contra has hit out at Cristiano Ronaldo's claim about the Saudi Pro League being better than Ligue 1. He has revealed that there are clubs in the league who have arrears in salaries and bonuses despite lucrative offers to top players.

Speaking to the media after the loss to Al Ahli, Contra claimed there was no chance of the Saudi league getting into the top 5 despite Ronaldo's claim. He said:

"There are those who want the Saudi League to be one of the five best leagues in the world, and there are clubs suffering from arrears in salaries and bonuses."

Cristiano Ronaldo stated earlier this year at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai that the league was better than Ligue1 in terms of quality. The Portuguese superstar said:

"To be honest I think the Saudi League is not worse than French league, in my opinion. In [the] French league I think you have two, three teams with a good level. In Saudi now I think it's more competitive. They can say whatever they want, it's just my opinion and I played there one year so I know what I'm talking about. But I think right now we are better than [the] French league, we still improve."

However, reports have emerged that several players are unhappy in the Saudi Pro League. Karim Benzema was reported to be one of them despite his lucrative contract at Al Ittihad, while Jordan Henderson quit just six months after moving and switched to Ajax.

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed for comments on Saudi Pro League and Ligue1

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf was unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on Saudi Pro League being better than Ligue1. He claims that the Portuguese star namedropped the French league because his arch-rival Lionel Messi played there.

He told BetVictor:

"It annoys me when I hear Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1. Why do you think he chose to make that comment about Ligue 1 rather than the Portuguese League? It's because Lionel Messi played in Ligue 1. I have lots of respect for him as a player but come on, just shut up! It is unfair to Ligue 1. I want to thank him for taking the sport to another level, but there is an end for everyone. He has every right to play in Saudi Arabia, although I'm not sure he needed even more money!"

Lionel Messi was also touted to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, but he moved to MLS and joined Inter Miami.