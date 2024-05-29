"There is more to come" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after winning 2023-24 SPL Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't wish to stop anytime soon as he reacted to the Saudi Pro League announcing him as the Golden Boot winner for the 2023-24 season. The 39-year-old scored 35 times in 31 games.

Ronaldo scored twice on the final day - in a 4-2 home win over Al-Ittihad - to break the record for most goals in a Saudi Pro League campaign. The earlier mark belonged to Abderrazak Hamdallah - who netted 34 times in the 2018-19 edition of the competition.

Despite Ronaldo's exploits, his team - Al-Nassr - finished 14 points behind runaway champions Al-Hilal. The Saudi Pro League, meanwhile, posted on Instagram an image of Ronaldo received a 'golden boot' for top-scoring during the season.

The 39-year-old responded in the comment section that there's 'more to come:'

"Proud to be this season’s top scorer! There is more to come."

Earlier, after breaking the Saudi Pro League scoring record at the weekend, Ronaldo had bullishly remarked:

"I don't follow records. The records follow me."

It marked the fourth different league Ronaldo top-scored in, having also done so in the Premier League with Manchester United, La Liga with Real Madrid and Serie A with Juventus.

How many top-scorer league awards Cristiano Ronaldo has won so far in club football?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. In more than two decades of his illustrious career, he has played for some of the game's top clubs and won top competitions.

Having first started out at Manchester United - where he arrived in 2003 from Sporting CP - he scored 31 goals in the 2007-08 season to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

After arriving at Real Madrid in the summer of 2009, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner won his first Golden Boot in Spanish football by scoring 40 times in the 2010-11 season, becoming the first player to breach the 40-goal mark in a campaign.

He would win two more Golden Boots in Spanish football - 2013-14 (31 goals) and 2014-15 (48 goals) - before repeating the trick at Juventus, whom he joined in 2018.

In his third and final season with the club in 2020-21, Ronaldo struck 29 times to win the Golden Boot at a third different league before doing so for the first time in Saudi Arabian football this season.

