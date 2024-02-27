"There comes a time when your performances deserve top billing" – Pundit urges EFL Cup final hero to consider Liverpool exit

Former Manchester United forward Garth Crooks has urged Liverpool shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher to seal an exit following his fine display in the 1-0 EFL Cup final win earlier this Sunday.

The Reds, who are currently without Alisson Becker due to a hamstring issue, won their record-extending 10th EFL Cup trophy after defeating Chelsea. Virgil van Dijk bagged the winner in the 118th minute of the summit clash after Kelleher's heroics at the other end.

In his recent Team of the Week column for the BBC, Crooks hailed the Irishman for his two crucial saves in Liverpool's recent clash against Mauricio Pochettino's side. He wrote:

"The point-blank save from Cole Palmer in the first half of [the] Carabao Cup win over Chelsea by Kelleher was not just world class, it was worthy of winning any cup final. So was his save from Conor Gallagher who was clean through [in the extra-time]."

Heaping further praise on the Reds youth product, Crooks continued:

"Liverpool's number two goalkeeper doesn't seem to care what the occasion is, it seems you can always depend on the Republic of Ireland international. Of all the injuries sustained, the team have missed Alisson the least. Kelleher's performance have been nothing short of outstanding as was his form in the EFL Cup final."

Backing Kelleher to play as a number one elsewhere, Crooks opined:

"This is a man who remains incredibly calm often in extraordinary circumstances and tends to do all his talking between the sticks. Winning trophies with Liverpool as their number two is all very well but I can't help feeling there comes a time when your performances deserve top billing – even if it means leaving Anfield."

Kelleher, whose deal is set to run out in June 2026, made his Reds debut in 2019. The 25-year-old has represented the Merseyside outfit 37 times so far, keeping 13 shutouts and shipping 45 goals along the way.

Liverpool fans lauded after EFL Cup glory

Speaking to club media, Reds defender Joe Gomez stated that his team's fans are the best in the world following their 2023-24 EFL Cup triumph on Sunday. He said:

"Honestly, I'm not one for cliches but I generally think we have the best in the world. It's credit to them. I hope they realise that and how much it means to us. We just get that [boost] and it helps us so much. That is one thing we are all grateful for."

Gomez, who replaced Ryan Gravenberch in the 28th minute at Wembley earlier on Sunday, has proved to be a versatile squad player for the Reds this campaign. The 26-year-old has started 21 of his 35 overall appearances so far, playing mostly in a full-back position.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will next be in action against EFL Championship outfit Southampton in their FA Cup fifth round match at Anfield on Wednesday (February 28).