"There was complacency" – Pundit hits out at Liverpool star for poor performance against Arsenal

Ex-Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has slammed Trent Alexander-Arnold for his poor performance in Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League away defeat at Arsenal on Sunday (February 4).

The Reds, who recorded a 1-1 home draw against Arsenal last December, crashed to their second Premier League loss of the campaign recently. While Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard bagged a goal apiece, Gabriel Magalhaes scored an own goal.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, started his boyhood club's most recent contest after fully recovering from his recent knee injury. He completed 14 of 21 passes, created one chance, and won just one of four duels before being substituted off for Andrew Robertson in the 58th minute.

Speaking recently on The Game Football Podcast, Cascarino shared his two cents on the Liverpool vice-captain's display against Mikel Arteta's outfit. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"There was complacency, Trent looked like a player to me who had his nose put out of joint with [Conor] Bradley doing so well. He came in and he was off [Gabriel] Martinelli... he will get done every now and then but even in his play, he looked like he was a bit complacent in his game."

So far this campaign, Alexander-Arnold has helped the Merseyside outfit record 10 clean sheets in 28 appearances across all competitions. He has bagged two goals and contributed nine assists in 21 starts so far.

Gary Neville reveals why Arsenal might not win Premier League title after Liverpool win

Speaking on Sky Sports, Manchester United legend Gary Neville explained why he is of the opinion that Arsenal will fail to win the Premier League title. He opined (h/t Football365):

"I think Arsenal, when I watch them, are a better team than Liverpool but I think Liverpool are a more ruthless team, they're more ruthless in the final third. I think that could just cost [the Gunners] in the end, and that's me having said at the start of the season [that] they would win the league."

Claiming that the Gunners are not clinical enough, Neville concluded:

"But there [were] still so many signs, so many examples, of Arsenal not having that killer instinct in the final part of the pitch that I think at some point in the last part of this season... it's going to hurt them. So for me, they're a really well-coached team, their system is good, their way of playing is good, but just that real important last bit [is missing]."

Liverpool are currently atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 51 points from 23 games. Meanwhile, both Manchester City and Arsenal are on 49 points from 22 league matches and 23 games respectively.

While the Premier League leaders will host Burnley on Saturday (February 10), the Gunners will visit West Ham United this Sunday. City, meanwhile, will face Everton in their home league encounter on Saturday.