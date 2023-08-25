“There was a complete lack of leadership” – Alan Shearer blasts Manchester United over Mason Greenwood saga

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer recently blasted Manchester United over their poor handling of the Mason Greenwood saga.

Greenwood was arrested on January 30, 2022, on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. Even though, he was soon released on bail, he was indefinitely suspended by Manchester United due to the pending investigation.

All criminal charges against the 21-year-old were dropped in February 2023. But the Red Devils commenced their own internal six-month investigation into the matter.

Numerous reports suggested that Manchester United were planning on bringing Greenwood back into the first team. However, earlier this week, the club announced that they would be finding a new club for the forward to continue his career at.

Shearer slammed the handling of the situation. He appeared on the Rest is Football podcast and said (via Daily Express):

“I think it’s been handled terribly from their side. The length of time that it took [to investigate] to then leaking it out last week that they were thinking of bringing him back into the fold. Seeing and hearing the reaction that it got, they suddenly then had to change their mind. And then there’s the wording of the statement, it was all pretty embarrassing."

Shearer blasted the lack of leadership at the club referencing the delays in their ownership issues as well and said:

“When I look at Manchester United at this moment in time, you look at the lack of leadership. You’ve got half of the [Glazer] family wanting to sell, some of the others not wanting to sell. They put the club up for sale a while ago now and then had a deadline for people to come in and make their offers."

He concluded:

“From that point of view, the lack of leadership from the very top… and then when that statement came out the other day, it was very poor on their part. There was a complete lack of leadership.”

It is currently unclear if Mason Greenwood will be leaving Manchester United on loan or a permanent transfer.

How good was Mason Greenwood for Manchester United?

Mason Greenwood appeared to be on the verge of becoming the next big superstar at Manchester United before his legal troubles cast an unremovable shadow over his career. Let's take a look at what he achieved during his short tenure for the Red Devils.

Greenwood made his debut at the age of 17 on March 6, 2019, in the UEFA Champions League. He became the second-youngest player to represent the club in Europe.

The academy graduate then broke his way into the starting XI and went on to score 35 goals and provide 12 assists in 129 appearances across all competitions.

Greenwood's chapter with the Red Devils has come to a close. He has been linked with a transfer to Turkey and Saudi Arabia, and an unnamed Albanian club have entered the race to sign him as well.