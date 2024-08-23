“There is no confusion” - Ten Hag confirms Manchester United star will miss clash against Brighton 

Manchester United will face Brighton and Hove Albion in their next Premier League game without center-back Victor Lindelof, manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Thursday. The defender's absence adds to the club's ongoing injury concerns as they look to build on their season-opening victory over Fulham.

Ten Hag clarified the situation surrounding Lindelof's fitness, telling the club's official website (via CaughtOffside):

"There is no confusion. He has an issue with his toe. Hopefully, he can return quickly, but he is not available for the weekend."

The injury to Lindelof is the latest in a series of fitness challenges that have plagued Manchester United. Alongside the Swedish defender, other key players, including Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro, and Rasmus Højlund, are also sidelined for the fixture.

"We have some more [issues], Tyrell Malacia, Rasmus Hojlund. They are not available as well. Luke Shaw, of course," the Dutch tactician added.

This is a persistent issue that the Red Devils have been grappling with over recent seasons, and it has ended up hampering their consistency.

Despite these setbacks, Ten Hag has options at his disposal. The summer transfer window has bolstered Manchester United's defensive ranks, with Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire, and new signing Matthijs de Ligt all available to fill the void left by Lindelof.

Last week, the PL giants played a backline of Maguire and Martinez and ended up walking away with a clean sheet against a resilient Fulham outfit.

"Just be patient" - Ten Hag on Manchester United's further moves in the market before summer window closes

Manchester United, who've built a reputation of being underwhelming in the past transfer windows, have utilized their summer to perfection. The additions of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui have attended to their defensive frailties.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has also brought on striker Joshua Zirkzee, who had a stellar campaign with Bologna last season. Reflecting on the business done by the board, the Dutch gaffer said in the press conference:

"I am very pleased. It is showing that we are going in the right direction and we know, as a club, we have to catch up but I think it shows our ambition. The way we want to go. I think we have done good business, good players, quality players who will add and contribute to the quality of our squad."

But fans are still persistent on the club making an addition or two to build a formidable squad for the upcoming season. The club has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

When asked about Manchester United's potential further moves in the transfer market, Ten Hag urged patience from the fans, emphasizing that the club is actively working to strengthen the squad.

"Just be patient, just sit and wait. We are working very hard and we will always try to make the best squad possible. So we have a couple of days [left] and the approach will always be improvement. As long as we have the opportunity, we will look for it and, in this moment, of course, I cannot tell any news. When we have news, we will bring it," he advised.

