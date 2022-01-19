"There is no context given whatsoever" - Medical expert provides Cristiano Ronaldo injury update ahead of Brentford vs Manchester United

Injury expert Ben Dinnery has revealed Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to return for Manchester United’s clash against Brentford.

The Red Devils will travel to London to face Brentford in the Premier League later on Wednesday. Ronaldo is expected to feature after missing the previous game due to a hip issue.

The 36-year-old has returned to training ahead of Manchester United’s match against Brentford.

Dinnery has claimed that while a return to training may not confirm his involvement, he expects Ronaldo to feature against the Bees.

"It's fairly minor, this one. One thing to note is that a return to training isn’t always a return to play. However, in this instance, I fully expect Ronaldo to be a part of that matchday squad. I'm always wary of images coming from the training group. Is it coming from a personal account or the club’s photographers?

"A lot of it is smoke and mirrors. There is no context given whatsoever. With this one with Ronaldo, it's a minor issue and there’s nothing to worry about there. But we have seen it with long-term problems. Photos don’t tell you anything about what’s going on in a player’s recovery.

"I'd tell people to be wary and take it with a pinch of salt when you see things from training. Maybe not all is as it seems," Dinner told Football Insider.

Manchester United will hope to bounce back against Brentford

Manchester United have picked up just one point from their last two Premier League games. As a result, they find themselves five points behind West Ham United, who occupy fourth position.

The Red Devils will look to return to winning ways against Brentford and cut down the gap with West Ham. The Hammers have played two more games than Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to play a part in the game but may have to do it off the bench. United did well against Aston Villa in the first half and looked more like a team managed by Rangnick.

Brentford away from home will be a big test for Rangnick’s side as the Bees turn it up against the bigger teams.

