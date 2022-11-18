“There is no denying the fact that they are one of the contenders” – Brazil legend Ronaldo names favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil legend Ronaldo has named Le Selecao, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, and Argentina as the favorites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking about his nation's chances at winning the trophy in a recent interview, the legendary Brazilian said (via Sportstar):

“We have a great squad and we can do it. Brazil has been playing well. They were superb in the qualifiers, We all know how tough the South American qualifiers are."

He added:

"We have to face difficult opponents in different atmospheres throughout the continent. When a team plays well, dominates under such situations consistently, we have to believe that everything’s going well in the team. That augurs well.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner added that the European giants and Brazil's arch-rivals Argentina are also in contention to win the showpiece in Qatar:

“There are a few. France is one of the contenders. You cannot rule out Germany in a World Cup. England reached the finals of the Euro. Spain has been playing well, and so is their Iberian neighbour, Portugal. Because of our rivalry, I cannot support Argentina! But there is no denying the fact that they are one of the contenders."

Ronaldo was once the record goalscorer in the tournament before Miroslav Klose pipped him. He scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 19 games for Brazil in the World Cup across three different editions.

His finest performance came against Germany in the final of the 2002 World Cup as he managed to score a brace past Oliver Kahn to defeat Germany.

Ronaldo Nazario doesn't want to see Lionel Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo Nazario opined that he doesn't intend to see Lionel Messi lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to the rivalry between Brazil and Argentina.

Speaking to The Guardian, the legendary striker said a while ago (via GOAL):

"If he nationalised for Spain, The Brazil-Argentina rivalry is so big. We had incredible battles, with respect, and that’s the loveliest thing in football. But Argentina winning the World Cup doesn’t bear thinking about. Does Messi deserve it? Of course he does – but not with my support. I love him and he’ll understand because I’m sure he would feel exactly the same way."

