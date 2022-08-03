"There is some disappointment from Cristiano Ronaldo's side" - Jesus Lopez says Manchester United superstar is not happy with the lack of interest from other clubs 

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is disappointed at not finding a new club, as per journalist Jesus Lopez. He claimed that there is no interest from any of the top clubs in signing the Portuguese star this summer.

Ronaldo is keen on leaving Manchester United this summer and was not a part of pre-season training for 'personal reasons'. He made a comeback last week and played the first half of the friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, July 31, at Old Trafford.

While speaking to Radio Estadio Noche, Lopez claimed that there was some disappointment from Ronaldo's side for failing to secure a move to another club this summer. He added that the forward has not seen a single top club show interest in him and said via Sports Illustrated:

"There is some disappointment from Cristiano Ronaldo's side. It doesn't seem like there is any other team that is interested in him."

The likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Napoli have all backed out of the race to sign the Portuguese forward this summer.

United urged to use Cristiano Ronaldo in swap deal

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged United to do a swap deal with Atletico. The pundit claimed bringing in Antoine Griezmann in place of Cristiano Ronaldo would be a brilliant move for the two clubs.

Infobae Deportes @infobaedeportes Cristiano Ronaldo aprendió del CM Cristiano Ronaldo aprendió del CM 😎https://t.co/3DOSXisddz

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"The problem is, Man United have got a huge asset tying up a lot of their room on the wage bill who doesn't want to be at the club. They need to maximise a deal. They have to get the right deal for the club, whatever that may be. "

He added:

"If they would like Griezmann, if that is the way the manager wants to play, it could work. That could be a way of moving Ronaldo on without incurring a huge financial loss. Griezmann is a top player."

Opining that the swap deal would benefit everyone, Robinson said:

"To lose Ronaldo and bring in Griezmann… I think they need an out-and-out number nine. I wouldn't go into the season without one. It is a position that needs to be addressed. You cannot rely on [Marcus] Rashford and [Anthony] Martial."

The Portuguese icon was the top-scorer for the Red Devils last season, netting 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions.

United will host Brighton and Hove Albion in their first game of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, August 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far