“There are discussions" - FIFA president confirms Cristiano Ronaldo is in talks with clubs to play at Club World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo could play at the upcoming Club World Cup in America. The expanded competition is set to be held in the United States, featuring some of the biggest clubs from around the globe in a few weeks.

In a discussion with Ronaldo superfan and YouTuber IShowSpeed, the president of football's governing body said via The Athletic:

“Yeah, Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup, yeah. There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup…who knows, who knows.”

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr has not qualified for the upcoming tournament due to their unconvincing performances in the Asian Champions League. While Ronaldo has been lethal for the Saudi Arabian side since his arrival, he has failed to help them secure major silverware since joining in January 2023, after his contract with Manchester United was terminated.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner's contract with the Saudi Pro League side is set to expire in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 92 goals and provided 19 assists in 104 games for the Riyadh-based team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's football legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of football. The Portuguese great has claimed five Ballon d’Or awards and scored over 900 professional goals in a glittering career that has inspired millions around the world.

Ronaldo began his career with Sporting Clube de Portugal in his homeland before making a move to Manchester United in 2003, followed by stints at Real Madrid, Juventus, and a return to Manchester in the summer of 2021. He currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in Riyadh at the age of 40.

Ronaldo enjoyed a remarkable career, winning silverware for both club and country. He has claimed five UEFA Champions League titles, seven league titles, 12 domestic cups, and four European Golden Boots.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also helped his nation, Portugal, claim their first two pieces of international silverware, the UEFA Nations League and the European Championship, with 136 goals in 219 caps. He is expected to represent his nation in the upcoming World Cup in the United States next year, aiming to help them win the competition for the first time in their history.

Ronaldo is in the final weeks of his contract with Al-Nassr, but is reportedly in talks to extend his stay with the club. He has scored 34 times in 40 appearances this season.

