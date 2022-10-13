"There is no doubt in my mind" - Pundit urges Southgate to take Manchester United star to the 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has 'no doubt' that Red Devils striker Marcus Rashford should be in the England squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Rashford has enjoyed a successful season so far for the Manchester outfit, scoring five times and creating three assists in eight appearances. The Englishman appears to be thriving under new manager Erik ten Hag following an incredibly disappointing campaign last season.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



21/22

32 Appearances

5 Goals

2 Assists



22/23

8 Appearances

5 Goals

2 Assists



Matches his output from last season Marcus Rashford’s stats in all competitions:21/2232 Appearances5 Goals2 Assists22/238 Appearances5 Goals2 AssistsMatches his output from last season Marcus Rashford’s stats in all competitions:21/22👕 32 Appearances⚽ 5 Goals🅰️ 2 Assists22/23👕 8 Appearances⚽ 5 Goals🅰️ 2 AssistsMatches his output from last season https://t.co/qtDP2krL1A

Rashford has scored 12 goals in his 46 appearances for the senior national side. However, the striker's dip in form led to him not playing for England since the final of the European Championships in July of 2021.

However, Saha believes the versatile forward would be a good option for the Three Lions in Qatar. The former Manchester United striker Saha told Compare.bet:

"There is no doubt in my mind that Rashford should be at the World Cup. He is a terrific player. He would be great in any squad, but particularly in England. He’s really hard to defend. When his fitness is right, he’s one of the best."

"If Southgate didn’t pick him in the squad, he’d be saying they have an absolute monster ahead of him, and I don’t think they do. He’s doing great now after a year of not playing well. We all want to see Marcus with a smile on his face because he’s a terrific player to watch."

Pundit believes Gareth Southgate 'can't ignore' Marcus Rashford's Manchester United form

Harry Kane will certainly be starting for England in Qatar but the competition to be his backup is fierce. Rashford's form as a centre-forward this season has seen calls for him to be included in the squad grow.

Noel Whelan recently expressed his desire to see the Manchester United forward included. The pundit told Football Insider:

“You can’t ignore it if you’re Gareth Southgate. He can play through the middle and on the wing, as well, so he’d be covering two bases. He’s found his form, his touch, his goalscoring ability again – it’s always been there, but it had gone a bit stale for him."

"He was cutting a frustrated figure, but it looks like he’s found that love for the game again and believes in his ability again. When strikers start scoring every week, sometimes you can’t stop and that’s exactly what Southgate and Ten Hag would want from him."

Whelan concluded:

"It’s what England need coming into a World Cup. He’s got every attribute to be one of the stars of the tournament.”

Ian Darke @IanDarke Marcus Rashford did his England prospects a fair bit of good tonight with 2 goals and an assist. Probably needs more to make World Cup. But looks fit and sharp. Marcus Rashford did his England prospects a fair bit of good tonight with 2 goals and an assist. Probably needs more to make World Cup. But looks fit and sharp.

