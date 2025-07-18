"There are enough days to recover" - LaLiga chief Javier Tebas gives take on Real Madrid request to reschedule season opener

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has given his two cents on Real Madrid’s request to have their 2025-26 league opener against Osasuna rescheduled. He insisted that Xabi Alonso’s side have enough time to recover for their first league fixture of the new season.

Los Blancos have pushed for their clash with Osasuna on August 19 to be delayed due to their participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Alonso’s side took part in the revamped tournament in the United States. They progressed to the semi-final before a 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

While their request to have their league debut rescheduled has been backed by the Spanish Footballers’ Association, LaLiga has declined their proposal. Speaking about the matter, Tebas stated that Real Madrid’s request holds no water as they have enough time to rest and recover for the new season.

He said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo (via Madrid Universal):

“We have already given our choice, which is that there are enough days to recover, for the rest that the collective agreement establishes.”

The LaLiga chief then blamed FIFA for setting up the Club World Cup, which shortens the holiday period for players of participating teams like Madrid.

The problem is not created by the league, it is created by a competition like the Club World Cup, which sets the dates unilaterally, which Fifpro (the players’ union) itself has complained about,” Tebas added.

He concluded by pointing out that other top clubs who participated in the Club World Cup have similar scheduling difficulties, saying:

“PSG play the Super Cup final on August 13 and on August 17 they start their league competition. Chelsea start the Premier League on August 17, and Real Madrid start on August 19. Real Madrid, with the squad they have, with the money they have earned in the World Cup, for a few hours should not pose any problem.”

The decision on whether Madrid’s clash with Osasuna will be postponed now lies with the verdict of the Spanish Football Federation’s Competitions Committee. Should their request be approved, Real Madrid will likely commence the season with an away fixture against newly-promoted Real Oviedo on August 24.

Real Madrid are ready to sell three players to finance move for Chelsea star – Reports

Real Madrid reportedly have their eyes on Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez and are ready to sell three players to finance a possible transfer for the Argentine. As per Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal), Eduardo Camavinga, Rodrygo, and Fran Garcia could be sold to raise funds to rope in the Blues’ midfielder.

Los Blancos have been huge admirers of Fernandez and see him as an ideal replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of the 2023-24 season. However, Chelsea are not keen on selling the 2022 World Cup winner and will only consider a transfer for a fee of €130 million.

Fernandez joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Benfica for a then-British transfer record of €121 million. He has registered 16 goals and 23 assists in 115 appearances for the Premier League giants.

