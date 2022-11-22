"There are no excuses" - Lionel Messi reacts to Argentina's demoralizing 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has offered an assessment of his team's shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (22 November).

La Albiceleste opened their campaign in the 22nd edition of the famed tournament with a dispiriting Group C defeat at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Messi, 35, netted his eighth FIFA World Cup goal from the spot in the 10th minute of the contest. Despite Argentina dominating the first half, Saudi Arabia bit back with two quick-fire goals through Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari in the opening stages of the second half.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Messi shed light on his team's frailties and owned up to their mistakes. He told reporters (via TNT):

"We knew that Saudi Arabia is a team with good players, that they move the ball well and that they advance their defensive line a lot. We worked on it, but we accelerated a bit. There are no excuses. We are going to be more united than ever."

Promising a potential comeback, the left-footed forward added:

"This group is strong and has shown it in the past. It's a situation we haven't gone through in a long time. Now, we have to show that this is a real group. It's a very hard blow for everyone."

"We didn't expect to start like this but things happen for a reason. You have to prepare for what's coming. We have to win and it depends on us."

Argentina will next be in action in Group C against Mexico on Saturday (26 November) before taking on Poland four days later.

Croatia star set to cheer for Argentina at 2022 FIFA World Cup due to Lionel Messi

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Croatia star Andrej Kramaric lavished praise on Messi before predicting Brazil to lift a record-extending sixth FIFA World Cup crown in Qatar. He said (via Reuters):

"I think 95% of players would agree he is the greatest player to ever play this game. I don't think we'll see a player like him again. So, I'm cheering in that regard for Argentina but I think Brazil will win."

Messi, who is featuring in his fifth FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is currently on a quest to end Argentina's 36-year wait for the prestigious trophy. He previously guided his nation to a runners-up finish in the 2014 edition.

Brazil, on the other hand, are considered one of the favorites of the quadrennial tournament. With a world-class squad at his disposal, Selecao boss Tite is aiming to guide his team to become the first non-European team to lift the trophy since their triumph in 2002.

