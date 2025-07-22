"There should be no excuses this next season", "Missing piece is here" - Fans react as Arsenal reportedly agree deal to sign top target

Arsenal have reportedly reached a total agreement with Portuguese champions Sporting CP for the transfer of striker Viktor Gyokeres on a permanent deal, leading fans to react. The Sweden international has been pursued by the Gunners for weeks and is now set to complete his transfer after protracted negotiations.

Fabrizio Romano reports that a breakthrough has been reached in negotiations between the clubs after efforts made by the striker's camp. Mikel Arteta's side will pay €63.5 million plus another €10 million in add-ons for the 27-year-old striker, who has an agreement on personal terms sorted out.

Gyokeres' agent Hasan Cetinkaya had to reduce his commission on the transfer for the deal to progress, with his client also having had to make personal sacrifices. The news was met with excitement from Arsenal faithful, who have been waiting patiently for the agreement to be reached. A number of these fans took to X to share their thoughts and excitement on the imminent arrival of the striker.

A fan pointed out that the Gunners have no excuse following the impending arrival of the striker.

"Arteta got his man. There should be no excuses this next season.", they wrote.

Another fan tipped the striker to propel the team to UEFA Champions League glory this season.

"It’s happening this season", they wrote.

Another fan expressed their excitement and asked that the Champions League be left for the Gunners.

"WTH. I’m so happyyyy. Give us the champions league already", they posted.

A fan expressed their confidence that they will win the Premier League this season.

"- we’re winning the league. easily. missing piece is here.", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Arsenal can win the league this season.

"Arsenal might win the league", they posted.

Arsenal were linked with the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, and Benjamin Sesko since the start of the window but were keen on Gyokeres. The former Brighton & Hove Albion will return to England after two prolific years in Portugal, where he fired Sporting to successive league titles. The striker will join the club in their pre-season tour of Asia once all documents are signed for his transfer.

Latest Arsenal signing set to join squad in Singapore: Reports

Incoming Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera is set to join the squad in Singapore to complete his transfer, as per reports. The Spain U-21 international is close to being unveiled as a new Gunner, with agreements already in place between all involved parties.

BBC Sport reports that Mosquera will fly to Singapore from London, where he stayed back while the fine details of his transfer were sorted out. The 21-year-old will cost the Gunners around £17 million after they snapped him up from Valencia in the final year of his contract.

Cristhian Mosquera will become the fifth senior player to be signed after Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, and Noni Madueke. With Viktor Gyokeres likely soon to be signed, as well, the Gunners appear to have concluded their business early.

