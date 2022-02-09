“There is a first-team role there for him” – Paul Robinson backs ‘exceptional’ 20-year-old to feature at Manchester United next season

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has praised Manchester United youngster James Garner, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Garner put in a thoroughly impressive performance during Forest’s recent FA Cup 4-1 victory over Leicester City. The 20-year-old had an assist, a pass completion rate of 80%, 13 ball recoveries, six ground duels and four clearances.

Garner has one goal and one assist in 27 appearances across all competitions this season and has long been touted as a potential superstar.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave James Garner has impressed against Premier League opposition in the James Garner has impressed against Premier League opposition in the #FACup 👏 James Garner has impressed against Premier League opposition in the #FACup. https://t.co/itfxPPzbJ0

Robinson agreed, and wrote for Football Insider that he should feature in Manchester United’s first team under the new manager next campaign. He wrote:

"He is an example of why players get sent out on loan. He can play at the top level and I think he has proven that at Forest. I don’t think he’s one that will go straight into the Man United side but I think there is a first-team role there for him and he will feature next season."

He added:

"The club will have a very close eye on his development. At the moment, he is played extremely well in a Forest side that are in great form."

Manchester United have plenty of youngsters who can succeed in the coming time

James Garner has long been touted as a potential heir to legendary midfielder Paul Scholes. The midfielder has everything on paper to succeed at the highest level and only needs to work on his physicality. Garner is a terrific passer, shows a brilliant understanding of the game and also has the capability of scoring some bangers.

Alongside Dylan Levitt, Garner is thought to be one of the best central midfield prospects who is set to join the first team soon. Other potential midfielders who can expect gametime are Charlie Savage, Hannibal Mejbri and Zidane Iqbal.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Manchester United's nine loanees and how their seasons are going including Tahith Chong and James Garner #mufc Manchester United's nine loanees and how their seasons are going including Tahith Chong and James Garner #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Of course, Manchester United also have other youngsters who can be expected to develop in the coming time. Amad Diallo, Tahith Chong, Brandon Williams, Ethan Galbraith, Axel Tuanzebe, Facundo Pellistri and Ethan Laird are all currently out on loan. They are expected to have some sort of future at Manchester United.

Brandon Williams has already played a big role for Manchester United under former former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri was signed from Penarol in a €10 million deal in October 2020 and should be involved in the upcoming campaigns.

Also Read Article Continues below

Finally, Ethan Laird is a left-back currently on loan at Bournemouth. The 20-year old has lightning pace and had four assists from 21 appearances for Swansea City during his last loan spell.

Edited by Aditya Singh