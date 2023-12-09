“There is not a footballer I dislike more”, “Negative IQ” - Manchester United fans blast ‘horrendous’ player after 3-0 loss to Bournemouth

Manchester United, who were basking in the glory of a triumph over Chelsea, plummeted into despair with a disheartening 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, December 9. This match notably marked one of their most severe defeats this season, with fans understandably angry at the players. They took to social media to blast Diogo Dalot, particularly for his performance.

Erik ten Hag's squad, expected to ride the wave of their previous success against Chelsea, found themselves struggling with defensive frailties. Bournemouth seized the opportunity to provide a performance that unsettled Manchester United. The visitors used an aggressive approach that paid dividends early on. Dominic Solanke's fifth-minute goal set the tone for what was to become a nightmarish outing for the Red Devils.

The woes for Manchester United were compounded in the second half as Philip Billing (68') and Marcos Senesi (73') found the net, each with well-placed headers. The team's defense was further tested when Dango Ouattara appeared to have added a fourth goal, only for VAR to chalk it off for a handball.

Despite this, the damage was already done, and the disenchanted fans at Old Trafford made their displeasure known. Many vacated their seats before the final whistle while many booed after the full time. Amidst the collective poor performance, Diogo Dalot became a focal point of criticism.

Despite providing some impressive attacking play, his decision-making was questionable. He had a chance to put in a simple cross into Rasmus Holjund but took a poor shot instead. Holjund had been in a more favorable position and might have added the Red Devils to the scoresheet, but the striker never got the ball.

This particularly attracted significant ire from the fans, who did not hold back their frustrations. They took to X to express their disappointment in Dalot, with one fan claiming:

“There is not a footballer I dislike more than Diogo Dalot”

Another fan added:

“We conceded 40 seconds after Dalot did this btw. Negative IQ player”

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Manchester United anticipate takeover as Sir Jim Ratcliffe holds meeting

Manchester United find themselves at a crossroads, awaiting crucial news regarding its potential partial takeover. Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, poised to become a minority shareholder, is on the cusp of acquiring a 25% stake in the club.

The journey to this juncture has been anything but straightforward. Since the announcement by the Glazers, the club has seen a carousel of bids and negotiations, with full takeover dreams gradually diminishing. This has led to a compromise with Ratcliffe, who seems content with a significant yet partial stake.

Ratcliffe had a recent visit to Manchester United, accompanied by Jean Claude-Blanc. The latter is rumored to be in line for the role of the club's next chief executive. This visit, reported by The Athletic (via Manchester World), included a crucial meeting with the club's executives at Old Trafford.

It was also attended by INEOS director of sport Dave Brailsford, marking Ratcliffe's first official engagement with the club's leadership. The essence of this meeting was a 'fact-finding mission' to gauge the current state of Manchester United and chart a course for its future.