"There is no formation that can solve that"- Jurgen Klopp names two 'worst things' responsible for Liverpool's defeat to Brighton

Manager Jurgen Klopp has listed the two main reasons behind Liverpool's 3-0 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (14 January).

The Reds went into the half-time break level on the scoreline but were completely outplayed in the second 45 minutes. A misplaced pass by Joel Matip ultimately led to the Seagulls' opening goal in the 46th minute through Solly March.

Brighton's No. 7 scored again seven minutes later via a brilliantly placed shot past Alisson Becker. Andrew Robertson's failure to block the shot or put in a challenge was partly to blame. But the entire backline was disorganized and out of their respective places for the goal.

In the 81st minute, March turned from scorer to provider as he headed a pass to substitute Danny Welbeck, who beat Joe Gomez before scoring his team's third goal.

B/R Football @brfootball Jürgen Klopp apologized to Liverpool fans after their 3-0 loss to Brighton Jürgen Klopp apologized to Liverpool fans after their 3-0 loss to Brighton 🙏 https://t.co/5e0KBAcXGc

March was left completely unmarked during a throw-in which led to his assist for the former Arsenal striker. Klopp has now blamed losing the ball easily and his players' failure to win key challenges as the two reasons behind their loss against the Seagulls.

Speaking to reporters after the full-time whistle at the Amex, he said (h/t TeamTALK):

"How can you explain that? The same players played outstanding football matches but if things aren’t properly organised then it can look like that."

"We were always a bit late and things like this. If you don’t win key challenges and lose the ball too easily they are the two worst things that can happen in football. There is no formation that can solve that."

Brighton completely outplayed Liverpool at the Amex Stadium

Brighton were utterly deserving of their 3-0 Premier League win against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium.

They had 62% possession of the ball and took 16 shots, compared to the visitors' six. Brighton also completed 88% of their 635 passes in comparison to the Reds' 82% completion rate from their 391 attempted passes.

Liverpool won just 36 duels in the match, compared to Brighton's 42. This isn't the first time that the German tactician has pointed out his players' losing key challenges as a reason for his team's poor performance.

The Reds have won just twice in their last six games across competitions. Their poor form has seen them fall to ninth in the league table with 28 points from 18 games so far this season.

Their next task is an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on 17 January.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man Utd vs Man City and Tottenham vs Arsenal! Click here

Poll : 0 votes