"There could be gaps" - Jamie Carragher names the Tottenham star who could hurt Liverpool 

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison can cause the Reds trouble in their clash on Saturday, September 30.

The two sides are set to face off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League and will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the league. Liverpool are second in the standings, two points behind Manchester City and two points above fourth-placed Spurs.

Ahead of the game, Carragher heaped praise on Maddison, who joined the north London side from Leicester City in the summer for £40 million. He lauded the Englishman's ability and numbers, writing in his column for The Telegraph:

“Maddison is not the quickest, nor does he stand-out as someone who will trigger a high-pressing game. He does not have the natural athleticism of a No 8, and he is less effective playing as a wide attacker cutting inside.

“He shines knitting midfield and attack, deceptively quick in possession and technically superb at quickly seeing and delivering a defence-splitting pass."

He added:

“So far, Maddison is delivering, his attacking numbers placing him near the top in all areas. No player has made more passes into the opposition penalty area, while only Erling Haaland has taken more shots on goal.

“With Liverpool still without a traditional No 6, there could be gaps for Maddison to exploit on Saturday.”

Maddison has made an excellent start to his life at Tottenham, contributing two goals and four assists in six league games so far. Against Liverpool, he has scored three goals and provided two assists in 10 games but won just twice.

A look at Tottenham and Liverpool's 2023-24 season so far

Tottenham came into the 2023-24 season with a new manager and a host of other changes which seems to be paying off so far.

They began their campaign with a 2-2 draw at Brentford before beating Manchester United 2-0 at home. They then won 1-3 at Bournemouth before losing on penalties at Fulham in the EFL Cup second round.

Spurs then bounced back to beat Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor and Sheffield United 2-1 at home before playing out a 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, also began their season with a draw - a 1-1 stalemate at Chelsea. They then beat Bournemouth 3-1, Newcastle United 2-1, Aston Villa 3-0 and Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1.

The Reds then beat LASK 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League group stage before beating West Ham United 3-1 in the Premier League. They again secured a 3-1 win, this time against Leicester City in the EFL Cup third round in their last game.