“There you go. It’s the weak spot!” – Roy Keane identifies concern with favorites Brazil ahead of FIFA World Cup

Roy Keane took a dig at Manchester United midfielder Fred as Brazil's weak spot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecaos will look to be crowned world champions for the sixth time in their history in Qatar. They last won the trophy in 2002. Keane admitted that Brazil have an exciting squad with a host of world class attacking options.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 📸 Richarlison moved Fred so that Neymar can sit in the middle of the team portrait Richarlison moved Fred so that Neymar can sit in the middle of the team portrait 😂📸 https://t.co/L4e2R9trov

He spoke to Micah Richards on Sky Bet (via Metro):

"You know what, I go back when I was obviously a child growing up and you always have a soft spot for Brazil. I want to see how well Brazil are going to do, I’ve got a strong feeling for them.

"I think they’re obviously going to go to the knockout stages and I fancy some of the players they have, they’ve got brilliant goalkeepers. So, I’m looking forward to seeing Brazil."

Keane's former teammate Gary Neville pointed out that Tite's team will rely heavily on Manchester United duo Casemiro and Fred in the middle of the park.

Keane seemingly took a dig at the latter, saying:

"There you go. It’s the weak spot. But they’ve got other players who can cover that."

Fred has had a mixed time at United since joining the club for £52 million in 2018. He has scored only nine goals and provided 13 assists in 173 games across competitions for the Red Devils.

However, Fred remains a key part of his national team under Tite. It will be interesting to see what type of a role the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder is given during the tournament in Qatar.

Brazil superstar Neymar named his favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Neymar spoke ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Neymar named five favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker said:

"I believe the favorites are Argentina, Germany, Spain and France. I think those four along with Brazil are fully capable of reaching the final.

"I really forgot about England but obviously they have a chance. I really like (Harry) Kane and (Jadon) Sancho. They’re two incredible players and I have a special love for them because I like players that have their qualities."

The former Barcelona man must have missed out on the fact that Jadon Sancho was snubbed by Gareth Southgate for the World Cup.

centredevils. @centredevils Jadon Sancho has deleted/archived all posts from his Instagram account. Jadon Sancho has deleted/archived all posts from his Instagram account. 📲 Jadon Sancho has deleted/archived all posts from his Instagram account. https://t.co/N8rFuohrJ1

