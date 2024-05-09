"There should be a few goals in this one" - Chris Sutton predicts result for Aston Villa vs Liverpool

BBC pundit Chris Sutton predicts a 2-2 draw when Liverpool travel to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Monday, May 13. The game would be Jurgen Klopp's final away game as the manager of the Merseyside giants.

Sutton is expecting the game at Villa Park to be full of goals. This is mainly due to the fact that Jurgen Klopp's side are always on the front foot in attack. Villa, on the other hand, are also close to booking a place for next season's UEFA Champions League.

The former player-turned-pundit, however, believes that the home supporters will have to wait a little longer to secure their qualification. Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Chris Sutton was quoted as saying the following:

"Aston Villa need one win from their last two games to be sure of fourth spot. I am not sure they will get it here but they probably won't need it, because Spurs are not going to catch them now."

Taking about the Reds, he added:

"I am not convinced by Liverpool either, but they always create chances and there should be a few goals in this one."

Liverpool still have a mathematical chance of winning the Premier League but their recent run of underwhelming results has seen them drop out of the running. As things stand, they are third in the standings, having picked up 78 points with two games remaining. They sit five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are a place below their opponents from Monday night. They have accumulated 67 points from 36 matches and are currently seven points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs, however, do have a game in hand.

Liverpool secured a rountine victory over Aston Villa earlier in the season

Liverpool and Aston Villa faced off against one another in the fourth match-week of the 2023-24 Premier League season back in September. The Reds secured a comfortable 3-0 win on that occasion at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side took the lead early through new signing Dominik Szoboszlai after just three minutes. The Hungary star scored from outside the box with a well-timed volley.

They doubled their lead by virtue of an own goal conceded by Matty Cash. Forward Darwin Nunez's powerful shot hit the post which was deflected back into the net by the Poland international.

Liverpool secured the three points when Mohamed Salah netted the third goal of the game after 55 minutes when he tucked home from close range.