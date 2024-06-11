"There is a god", "Brushed over because of a fluke win over City" - Manchester United fans react as Erik Ten Hag stays

Fans have been sent into hysteria as Manchester United have reportedly decided to keep Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils' owners conducted a long end-of-season review to decide the Dutch coach's fate.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Ten Hag will remain in charge of United after both parties agreed to continue. The 54-year-old held talks with the club's hierarchy on Tuesday (June 11), and they both decided to proceed together.

Manchester United will now hold negotiations with Ten Hag over a contract extension. His current deal expires in June 2025 but there is the option of a further year.

Erik ten Hag was expected to be sacked after United's FA Cup final regardless of the result. He oversaw an unlikely 2-1 triumph against Manchester City at Wembley to end a chaotic season on a high.

The Dutchman was criticized throughout the campaign for his team's inconsistent form and poor performances. They finished eighth in the league and crashed out of the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup early on.

Ten Hag mostly had the backing of the Old Trafford faithful throughout speculation over his future. Many feel INEOS approached the situation disrespectfully, as several candidates were approached.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and England manager Gareth Southgate were mooted as replacements. Ten Hag went on holiday after the FA Cup final win, but his future was unclear.

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United fans now know that he'll be in charge next season and perhaps for even longer. This has led to a mixed response from fans on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan was over the moon:

"There is a god."

One fan slammed the decision by alluding to the Red Devils' overall 2023-24 performance:

"Finished club. 8th. Minus goal difference. 21 losses. 15th in the league on underlying stats. Out in the group stages of the CL. All brushed over because of a fluke win over City."

More fans weighed in, with one pointing out the difficult situation Ten Hag dealt with:

"How can you not be happy for Ten Hag? The amount of headlines written about other managers vying for his job, coaches being approached & he’s come out with a new deal. Brilliant."

One fan was equally as delighted as INEOS chose 'common sense':

"When Erik ten Hag was appointed 2 years ago, I said I'll back this man till the every end and I've been backing him since then. Backed him so much that I got abused for it, but genuinely happy right now because INEOS ended up choosing common sense. TEN HAG INNERS, WE WON!"

A rival fan was happy for Ten Hag:

"Good for him. Spoke really well after the FA cup final and deserves a chance to sort out the mess he was given."

A huge Ten Hag fan wrote:

"Ten Hag nation we did it."

Some fans weren't so happy with the decision, and one Manchester United fan ripped into INEOS:

"I've had faith in Ineos but this is a stupid decision. Poor from them."

A Manchester City fan mocked their cross-city rivals:

"Advantage Premier League."

An Arsenal fan uploaded a clip of Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating with the caption:

"Erik Ten Hag stays ladies and gentlemen!!!"

Erik ten Hag will reportedly take a backseat to recruitment at Manchester United

Casemiro and Antony arrived for a joint-£160 million.

One major criticism Erik ten Hag received during his reign as Manchester United manager was recruitment. Several of his signings have failed to shine at Old Trafford, and they have arrived for large fees.

Sky Sports journalist Peter Hall reports that Ten Hag and the owners are very much aligned. The Dutchman is set to step away from recruitment duties and concentrate solely on the first team.

Ten Hag arrived at Manchester United in July 2022 and oversaw a third-placed finish in his debut season. He also ended the club's six-year trophy drought and has won two trophies in as many years.

