"There is a good important connection between the two" - Ronald Koeman praises Barcelona duo

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has praised the chemistry between his attackers, Ansu Fati and Memphis Depay, following their brilliant performance against Valencia yesterday evening.

While discussing the connection between the duo, Ronald Koeman said:

"They are complementary. Both can play nine and in band. They need their freedom and they have shown with the draw that there is a good important connection between the two."

B/R Football @brfootball ▪ Come from behind to beat Valencia 3-1

▪ Fati and Memphis run the show

▪ Coutinho scores first Barcelona goal since last November

▪ Aguero makes his long-awaited debut Barcelona show signs of life 😤

▪ Fati and Memphis run the show

▪ Coutinho scores first Barcelona goal since last November

▪ Aguero makes his long-awaited debut Barcelona show signs of life 😤 https://t.co/1fX6Eu1mI0

The tactician further spoke on the progress of Ansu Fati and Sergio Aguero, who have just returned to the team after shaking off their injury crisis.

He said:

"We have a plan [for Ansu Fati]. We have decided one hour in today's game and thus little by little to be better physically. He is a different player and it is important to have him. Kun [Aguero] has also been able to enter. Players that we need to have more competition and more quality at the top."

"He's a player who will contribute his quality and experience. Now it is a question of physique, not quality," added the Barcelona boss.

After making a good statement in La Liga yesterday, Barcelona have switched focus to the Champions League, where they'll face Dynano Kiev on Wednesday night. Ronald Koeman remains calm as he looks forward to the important encounter.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC The moment Kun Aguero made his Barcelona debut 👏 The moment Kun Aguero made his Barcelona debut 👏 https://t.co/3UFYcbGJiE

"I have two days of tranquility and I am going to take advantage of it," the Dutchman said.

"There are beautiful things in our work and the feeling is very beautiful when you win, but Wednesday's game is as important as this one," he added.

Ronald Koeman will have a sigh of relief following the 3-1 triumph over Valencia

Ronald Koeman and Barcelona on the path of redemption

The last few weeks have proved to be quite tough for Barcelona and Ronald Koeman amid a run of unfavorable results. The Blaugrana have returned on a better note after the international break, welcoming a number of key players from their injury layoffs and putting in more determination.

They have three home games scheduled for this week and they've taken a massive step forward by securing a 3-1 victory over Valencia yesterday. They'll take on Dynomo Kiev in the Champions League on Wednesday before locking horns with Real Madrid in El Clasico at the weekend.

If they can manage to win both games, it would be a massive step towards turning their situation around.

