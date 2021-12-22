"There are some good things happening" - Paul Merson explains why Arsenal could become 'the next Manchester United'

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has suggested that the Gunners might be in the same boat as Manchester United when it comes to academy graduates becoming first-team players.

\Arsenal recorded an emphatic 5-1 victory against Sunderland in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening.

This prompted Merson to make a comparison with the Gunners and Manchester United. The Red Devils have always invested in their youngsters, who have paid great dividends over the years. Here's what Merson said:

"There are some good things happening at Arsenal with the young players. You imagine if Nketiah gets in the team and then all of a sudden you have got Smith Rowe on one side and [Bukayo] Saka on the other. Or they could have Martinelli on one side and Smith Rowe dropping back. Those four players, and the young lad, Charlie, they could be for the next five, six or seven years at Arsenal."

He added:

"Who knows, it could be the next Man United."

Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick accounted for the bulk of the goals, with Nicolas Pepe and debutant Charlie Patino also scoring once each. Patino came off the bench to replace Emile Smith Rowe with ten minutes remaining in the game. He converted Pepe's low cross to score Arsenal's fifth goal of the night in injury time.

It was an encouraging night for Arsenal's academy, with Nketiah scoring a treble and Patino scoring his first goal. The youngsters in the squad are offering manager Mikel Arteta food for thought in north London.

Arsenal are beginning to construct their Premier League squad around young and promising talent, with Gabriel Martinelli and Smith Rowe, both continuing to improve.

Manchester United and Arsenal are vying for a top-four spot in the Premier League

Arsenal made a poor start to the current Premier League season. They lost their first three games on the trot and a top-four finish looked beyond their wildest dreams.

Manchester United, on the flip side, had an extravagant start, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's clutch goals. However, The Red Devils soon found themselves on a poor run of form which ultimately led to the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Michael Carrick, who stood in following the Norwegian's departure, was then replaced by Ralf Rangnick. Manchester United have managed to win three of their last five Premier League games and currently sit in sixth place in the league table.

Their last two league games, though, were postponed owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the camp.

Arsenal, too, have managed three wins out of five in the most recent Premier League outings and currently sit in the fourth spot. The Gunners' resurgence has added fuel to the top-four race, which was earlier restricted to West Ham United and Manchester United.

Manchester United will not play again until December 28 when they take on Newcastle United. Arsenal's next clash is on December 26 is against an off-color Norwich City side.

