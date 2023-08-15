“There is a high chance" - Journalist claims Arsenal are ready to sell £40 million star after Mikel Arteta's decision

Arsenal are reportedly willing to let go of Folarin Balogun this summer as the striker is not in manager Mikel Arteta's plans for this season.

Balogun spent last season on loan at Stade Reims, scoring 22 goals and providing three assists in 39 games across competitions. He did feature in the Gunners' pre-season but is now expected to leave the Emirates this summer.

Journalist Rudy Galetti told Give Me Sport:

“Other Premier League clubs have been asking for information about Balogun but he is keen to sign for Inter Milan and play for the Nerazzurri in the Champions League."

He added:

"New developments are for sure expected in the next few days and Arsenal would like to sell Balogun this summer because he’s not in Arteta’s plans. There is a high chance that with little game time, his value may decrease in the next month and that’s why Arsenal don’t want to miss out on a potentially important sale.”

Balogun came through the Gunners' academy and made his senior debut in 2022. He made 10 senior appearances for the club, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Despite Gabriel Jesus' injury, Balogun isn't in Arteta's plans. He is behind the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Kai Havertz, and Leandro Trossard in the pecking order.

As per The Independent, the north London side value the USMNT at £40 million. Inter Milan, AS Monaco, and West Ham United are interested in signing him.

Arsenal sign David Raya on loan from Brentford

The north London side completed the signing of goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan.

The Spaniard is expected to challenge Aaron Ramsdale for the No. 1 position at the Emirates. Raya had an excellent 2022-23 campaign with Brentford, keeping 12 clean sheets in 38 Premier League games.

In his interview on joining Arsenal, the Spaniard heaped praise on their playing style under Mikel Arteta and hoped to be able to help the team. He told the club's media:

“I’ve seen Arsenal a lot for a lot of years and since [Mikel] came he’s made a massive difference to the style of play and to the club. The way the team plays out of the back, being confident and taking possession to the other team is the main thing why I fit into the team.

"I’m going to try and help as much as possible and we’ll see what happens.”

With the Gunners competing in four competitions, Raya could be a brilliant addition to the squad. His ability with the ball on his feet is perfectly suited for Arteta's playing style.