"There was honestly no need for it" - Fans slam Lauren James for silly foul and red card in England's Women's World Cup clash against Nigeria

Fans have reacted to England star Lauren James getting sent off for stepping on Michelle Alozie during the FIFA Women's World Cup Round of 16 showdown against Nigeria on Monday (August 7).

The clash between the Lionesses and the Super Falcons was a goalless stalemate, with the game going to penalties. England won the shootout 4-2. James, however, was sent off before the end of the 90 as she was given marching orders in the 87th minute.

The youngster has been one of the players in the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. She has scored three goals and has provided three assists in World Cup so far.

Against China, James became the youngest player in the history of the FIFA Women's World Cup to contribute to five goals in a single match. She bagged a brace and a hat-trick of assists during the clash against Nigeria.

The 21-year-old, though, became the villain in the eyes of many after being sent off in the knockout clash against Nigeria. Here are some Twitter reactions after Lauren James was sent off during England's clash against Nigeria:

Lauren James warned her England teammates that Nigeria could be a tough test at FIFA Women's World Cup

Ahead of the clash against Nigeria in the knockout stages of the FIFA Women's World Cup, James warned her England teammates that the Super Falcons could be a difficult test.

While James and Co. topped their group, winning all three games, Randy Waldrum's team were equally impressive. They survived a group that consisted of Canada and Australia and the African side were considered the surprise package of the tournament by many.

Speaking to ITV ahead of the game, James said (via Sports Brief):

“Nigeria is going to be very tough, to be fair every team has been tough, even watching the other games. Teams are catching up with each other, and I know that will be another very difficult game.”

James' warning turned out to be true as a penalty shootout decided England's first knockout game of the tournament. They will return to action on Saturday to take on the winner of the Colombia vs Jamaica clash.