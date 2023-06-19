“There, I said to myself: ‘It’s over’” – Manchester United star Antony’s ex-girlfriend recalls domestic violence and death threats from him

Gabriela Cavallin, the former girlfriend of Manchester United star Antony, has revealed the incidents that led to her filing a case against the footballer.

She recalled the Brazilian dragging her out of a pub and shoving her against the car door when she decided to end her relationship. The DJ and influencer has filed a case against the Manchester United star in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for sexual assault and death threats.

It was filed on May 20, the day Antony played against Bournemouth in the Premier League, with proof that contained photos of abrasions and threatening messages.

Speaking to UOL Esporte, as transcribed by GOAL, Cavallin stated that she decided to end her relationship soon after the footballer physically assaulted her. She said:

"He attacked me, shoved me against the door (of the car). There, I said to myself: 'It's over'."

Recalling the petrifying experience of getting locked in Antony's apartment and how he broke her phone and suitcase, Cavallin added:

"He broke my suitcase, took my handbag, my passport. He broke my mobile phone, he wouldn't let me go. I was a prisoner from 10pm to almost 3.30am. I call it private captivity. I just wanted to get out of there and he told me that I wouldn't leave until I erased everything. I think his mother called his physiotherapist and asked for help. No one could control it."

Cavallin has asked for an 'urgent protective measure' in Brazil soon after filing the case against the Manchester United star.

Manchester United's Antony and Gabriela Cavallin suffered a miscarriage in 2022

Manchester United's Antony and Gabriela Cavallin were expecting their first child in 2022 but suffered a miscarriage in June. She posted on her social media about the unfortunate incident as she wanted to inform their fans.

When quizzed about it in the interview, Cavallin stated that she did not know how to handle the situation and was crying a lot. She said (via GOAL):

"At that time, I died. I panicked, I started crying a lot."

Antony and his club are yet to comment on the case. The Red Devils are already dealing with Mason Greenwood, who had his sexual assault case dropped earlier this year after a year in trial.

