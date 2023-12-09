“There is no identity in this team” - Liverpool legend says he can’t see Ten Hag being ‘future’ of Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has slammed manager Erik ten Hag for the team's lack of identity following their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth on Saturday (December 9).

Coming off a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League home win over Chelsea in midweek, Ten Hag's side were expected to ride their momentum against the Cherries. Instead, United dished out an utterly ordinary performance as the visitors ran out convincing winners.

Dominik Solanke set the ball rolling at Old Trafford in the fifth minute, and there would be no looking back for the Cherries. Phillip Billing doubled their advantage midway through the second half before Marcos Senesi struck five minutes later to confirm the win.

Lamenting United's lack of identity under Ten Hag, Owen told Premier League Productions (as per Utd District):

“There is no identity in this team whatsoever. I don’t know what they’re trying to do, counter-attacking, possession team? I’ve got no idea what they are. I’m not convinced by this Man Utd team at all, and I haven’t been for years now.

Owen added:

"I can’t see Ten Hag being the future of Manchester United. He’s had long enough to have now a clear identity of how they are going to play – and it’s still a total and utter mish-mash of players."

Owen played for the Red Devils between 2019 and 2012, scoring 17 times in 52 games across competitions.

"As a squad, we are not good enough to be consistent" - Manchester United manager

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United captain Erik ten Hag minced no words following his team's meek home defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday. It was their 11th defeat across competitions and seventh in the league.

The Dutchman lamented the side's lack of consistency and the poor start to the game from which they never recovered. Ten Hag admitted (as per BBC) that United were not 'good enough' on the night:

"As a squad, we are not good enough to be consistent. I'm annoyed, disappointed, definitely. I expected something different. The way we started was no good. It was poor."

To add insult to injury, captain Bruno Fernandes will be suspended for the clash at Premier League leaders Liverpool on December 17 due to an accumulation of yellow cards.