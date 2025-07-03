"There are only inexpresible groans" - Roberto Firmino posts emotional message following tragic death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Liverpool great Roberto Firmino has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to his former teammate Diogo Jota. The Portuguese tragically lost his life, along with his brother, in a car crash in Spain on Thursday, July 3.

Firmino also prayed for Jota's family in his heartfelt note. The latter is survived by his wife and three children.

The Brazilian forward, who joined Al Ahli after leaving Liverpool, said he was falling short of words following the tragic incident. He added that it was an honor to know the Portuguese forward and wrote on Instagram:

"When words fail, there are only inexpressible groans. And for that reason I get on my knees, praying that the Holy Spirit comforts the heart of Rute, Dinis, Duarte, Mafalda, Seu Joaquim, Lady Isabel and all the family and friends. It was a privilege and an honor to have known and lived such special moments alongside you. Rest in Peace to my brother Jota, and Andre."

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez also expressed his feelings on social media. He wrote that he would never forget Jota's smile.

"There are no words of comfort for so much pain. I will always remember you with your smile, as a good companion on and off the field. I send all my strength to his family, from where he is, I'm sure he will always be with you, especially his wife and three children. May he rest in peace. Diogo and Andre," the Uruguayan posted on Instagram.

Diogo Jota played 51 matches with Darwin Nunez, and the duo combined for four goals. The Portuguese also played 53 games with Firmino at Liverpool, and combined for two goals, both scored by the Brazilian.

Cristiano Ronaldo posts message for Liverpool star Diogo Jota

Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the first to post a message for Diogo Jota today after the tragic death of the former Liverpool attacker. He was stunned to learn of the death of his national teammate, less than a month after they played together at the UEFA Nations League and led their side to the title.

He posted on Instagram:

"Doesn't make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre We will all miss you."

Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo played 32 matches together for the national team. They combined for seven goals, five of which were scored by Ronaldo.

