"There is an infinite amount of trust in his decisions" - Nashville coach in awe of Lionel Messi after 5-3 aggregate loss to Inter Miami 

Nashville SC coach Gary Smith was in disbelief at Lionel Messi's impact on Inter Miami after his side's 5-3 aggregate loss to their MLS rivals.

The Argentine superstar played an instrumental role in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round-of-16 game for Inter Miami. Gerardo Martino's men drew 2-2 against Nashville in the first leg before beating them 3-1 in the second leg on Wednesday (13 March).

Lionel Messi scored in each encounter, helping his side secure a spot in the quarter-finals. Speaking after the second leg, Nashville coach Smith lavished praise on the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

He said (via GOAL):

“He's such a huge influence on the rest of the group. Yes, they have other very good players. But there is no one that can do what he can do. There is an infinite amount of trust in his decisions, his techniques, his ability. As soon as he gets on the ball everyone else goes into gear. And that's a real problem."

Smith added:

"That's a problem for individuals playing against him, it's a problem for the midfield players and defenders, because they're now seeing runners that they wouldn't normally see. Maybe one or two players that have got that sort of confidence from the rest of their team-mates around the league. Not many. And nobody at the level, of course, that this guy can produce.”

Lionel Messi has had a great start to the 2024 season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in five games across competitions for Inter Miami.

Brazil hero Ronaldo chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have become household names in the football world, sparking the never-ending GOAT debate. The superstar pair were at the peak of their rivalry during their time in La Liga, making El Clasicos between Barcelona and Real Madrid ever so entertaining.

Fast forward to 2024, Messi and Ronaldo have left European football as they enter the twilight stages of their career. The Argentine moved to the United States to join MLS side Inter Miami while the Portuguese secured a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

The duo continue to perform at the highest level in their respective leagues though, with Ronaldo scoring 29 goals in 32 games in the Middle East this season. When asked to choose between Lionel Messi and his namesake in a quickfire interview with Mail Sport, Brazil icon Ronaldo said:

"Messi."