"There is karma and everything comes back" – Former agent hits back at Liverpool star following bitter split

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez's former agent, Edgardo Lasalvia, has hit out at his former client.

Nunez, 23, has been working with Jorge Mendes' Gestifute agency since his spell at Benfica. Prior to his move to the Portuguese outfit in 2020, he was represented by Lasalvia, who was with the attacker during his time at Penarol.

However, the split between Nunez and Lasalvia has left a bitter taste in the latter's mouth judging by his latest rant. During an interview with El Observador, Lasalvia shed light on the circumstances of the pernicious switch, saying:

"I had no chance to talk to Darwin. I found out when he came with six bodyguards and did not want to speak at the airport, where Juanjo Acevedo was. I had sent a boy from the company to look for him."

Lasalvia, who is the owner of Equipo Talent Management Associates, added:

"There I tried to call him and he told me on WhatsApp that he loved me very much, that he would always be my friend, blah blah blah, that he was going to start a new path with another company and he blocked me. I had no right to reply. Everyone chooses how they want to live life, but there is karma and everything comes back."

Expressing his frustration at losing the Liverpool forward, Lasalvia concluded:

"In life, you have to be a good person and you have to have a memory. He didn't go with Jorge Mendes, he left with another agent, the same as [Nicolas] Otamendi. When he was in Benfica, they started to eat his head. I really got angry when I lost Darwin. It broke me in half because I adore the kid, but I understood that it's business."

Nunez, who joined Liverpool arrived from Benfica in a deal worth up to £85 million last summer, has been in decent form this season. He has registered 15 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool monitoring on-loan Brentford forward: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Liverpool are keeping an eye on Freiburg forward Kevin Schade, who is currently on loan at Brentford. They are keen to snap him up to fill the void which will be left by Roberto Firmino's exit this summer.

Should Schade seal a permanent move to Jurgen Klopp's outfit, he would provide competition to the likes of Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz. He could also step in as a second choice for Mohamed Salah.

Schade, 21, joined Brentford on a six-month loan deal from Freiburg with an option to buy for £22 million earlier this January. So far, he has provided one assist in 565 minutes of action for his current club, spread across 16 matches.

Poll : 0 votes