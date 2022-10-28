“There’ll be some chopping and changing” – Mark Lawrenson makes Cristiano Ronaldo prediction as he picks winner of Manchester United vs West Ham

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has given his prediction for Manchester United's clash with West Ham United on 30 October, tipping Cristiano Ronaldo to score.

The Red Devils host the Hammers at Old Trafford and look to continue their seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Manchester United currently sit sixth in the league with six wins, two draws, and three defeats in 11.

They are up against a West Ham side that have been slightly unconvincing in the league so far, sitting 10th with four wins, two draws, and six defeats in 12.

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Manchester United's XI in a 3-0 win over FC Sheriff in the Europa League on 27 October by scoring his third goal of the season.

Lawrenson is predicting the Red Devils to come out on top at Old Trafford against the Hammers, with Cristiano Ronaldo having an impact.

He said (via Paddy Power):

“Both (were) playing on Thursday night so that means there’ll be some chopping and changing. I’ll go for Manchester United to win this. I know West Ham are up to 10th and they’ve had a couple of good results."

He added:

“Maybe Cristiano Ronaldo will score, we can’t have a day where we’re not going on about him, can we? Manchester United 2-1 West Ham.”

Cristiano Ronaldo thrilled to be back amongst the goals for Manchester United after netting in 3-0 win over FC Sheriff

Ronaldo fired home the Red Devils' third

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a difficult start to the season both on and off the pitch.

He has made 13 appearances in all competitions but only seven as a starter.

The Portuguese forward stormed down the tunnel in the 89th minute of the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

He was subsequently dropped by the club for their 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 22 October but returned against Sheriff and was back to his goalscoring best.

Ronaldo saw a header saved by Sheriff goalkeeper Maksym Koval but latched onto the rebound with a left-footed strike to wrap up his side's win in the 81st minute.

He posted on Twitter following the victory over the Moldovan minnows:

"Great team effort and a good victory. We stand together. Let's go, United!"

The veteran striker was impressive aside from his goal in the Europa League win. He had seven shots, with three on target.

Ronaldo made one key pass and caused Sheriff defenders problems with his movement and positioning.

The Old Trafford faithful will be hoping the Portuguese carries that form into their clash with West Ham.

