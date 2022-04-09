"There’ll be a couple more twists and turns" - Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea expecting tight finish to top four race

Former Manchester United defender John O'Shea believes the Premier League top-four race is still wide open, and the Red Devils are in with a fighting chance.

Tottenham Hotspur currently sit fourth, level on points with Arsenal but ahead of the Gunners on goal difference. Mikel Arteta's side do have a game in hand, though. West Ham United and Manchester United trail them in sixth and seventh respectively.

O'Shea has given his verdict on the race for UEFA Champions League football in the Premier League this season, telling Manchester United's website:

"I think there’ll be a couple more twists and turns."

The Irishman continued:

“You have to say that Spurs and Arsenal have the edge at the minute, but we’ve just got to make sure we get wins on the board now as soon as we can and get the pressure cranked up on them, starting with the early kickoff against Everton."

United host Everton at Old Trafford in a vital game for not just Ralf Rangnick's men but the Toffees who are embroiled in a relegation battle. O'Shea also touched on that as he talked about United's top four hopes, concluding:

“They’ll be fighting for their lives, especially after that Burnley result the other day (Wednesday). It’s looking more difficult as the weeks go by and the draw against Leicester could be costly too. We have to focus on ourselves, but if the wins come and it creates the chance to get into that top four, it’s all well and good.”

Could Manchester United do without a season of UEFA Champions League football?

United exited this year's Champions League in the Round of 16.

Any team wants to get into the UEFA Champions League, as it's the pinnacle of European football, and United are no different.

However, should the Red Devils fail to qualify, they might not be too excited at the prospect of playing in the UEFA Europa League or UEFA Europa Conference League.

According to ESPN, the appointment of Erik ten Hag as United's next manager is being finalised.

The Dutchman could only join if he has say about transfers and departures.

According to ESPN, the appointment of Erik ten Hag as United's next manager is being finalised.

The Dutchman could only join if he has say about transfers and departures. Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick alluded to the task the next Old Trafford boss has this summer in terms of overhauling the squad.

United Chief @utd__chief

"Both Manchester City and Liverpool, those two teams have been built together and recruited over a period of five or six years, all of them under the premises of how do the coaches want to play. I told the board this is what has to happen." SAY IT AGAIN 🗣 Ralf Rangnick:"Both Manchester City and Liverpool, those two teams have been built together and recruited over a period of five or six years, all of them under the premises of how do the coaches want to play. I told the board this is what has to happen." SAY IT AGAIN #mufc 🗣 Ralf Rangnick:"Both Manchester City and Liverpool, those two teams have been built together and recruited over a period of five or six years, all of them under the premises of how do the coaches want to play. I told the board this is what has to happen." SAY IT AGAIN #mufc https://t.co/SSgKH4M3QI

Nevertheless, a huge summer of change beckons United this summer.

