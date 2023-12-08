"There'll be goals" - Robbie Savage predicts the winner of Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Robbie Savage has backed Liverpool to continue their impressive start to the season by heaping more woes on a beleaguered Crystal Palace side on Saturday (December 9).

Jurgen Klopp takes his Reds to Selhurst Park off the back of a 2-0 away win against relegation battlers Sheffield United. Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai were on target as the Merseysiders made it 10 wins in 15 league games.

Liverpool sit second in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Arsenal. They face a Palace side that are struggling for form under Roy Hodgson, who is coming under pressure amid some poor displays.

The Eagles sit 14th in the league and have lost three of their last five league games. They have a daunting task ahead of them to try and stop Klopp's free-scoring Reds.

Savage expects Klopp's men to come away from Selhurst Park with all three points. He told PlanetSport:

"Can Palace get anything out of this? I don't think they can. Liverpool are second in the Premier League table and doing exceptionally well. There'll be goals for Liverpool. I'm going with a 2-0 Liverpool win."

The Merseysiders can move to the top of the Premier League table with a victory over Palace. Klopp's men are Saturday's early kick-off, with Arsenal facing Aston Villa later on in the day.

Tony Cascarino reckons Liverpool wanted to sign Arsenal's new superstar Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been a massive hit at Arsenal.

Klopp was busy in the summer transfer window, particularly addressing his midfield with a rebuild. Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Szoboszlai all arrived at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed. The midfield rebuild has reignited the Merseysiders following a disappointing fifth-placed finish last season.

However, Tony Cascarino has suggested Klopp would have loved to have signed Declan Rice. The English midfielder moved to Arsenal from West Ham United in a £105 million deal.

Rice, 24, has been vital for the Gunners, bagging three goals and two assists in 22 games across competitions. He popped up with a crucial 90+7th minute winner in a 4-3 victory against Luton Town on Tuesday (December 5).

Cascarino compared Rice to Manchester United legend Roy Keane. He namedropped the Anfield outfit as one of several Premier League giants that desired to sign him (via TBRFootball):

"Choosing Arsenal, Liverpool would’ve wanted him, Chelsea would’ve wanted him, City would’ve wanted him, anyone who could’ve afforded him, every club in the world wanted Roy Keane at one time and he’s not far off that Declan Rice, I’ve been impressed in every way about him."

That's not to say that Klopp's new midfield isn't impressing as they have quickly bedded in well at Anfield. Szoboszlai has particularly come to the fore with three goals and two assists in 20 games across competitions.