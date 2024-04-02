“There are a lot of guys who want to go” - Emi Martinez drops hint on playing for Argentina at Olympics alongside Lionel Messi and others

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has hinted that his senior captain Lionel Messi and other teammates are possibly ready to play the Paris Olympics this summer.

Having won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Messi could win a second Olympic gold with his country in the French capital. He notably won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where La Albiceleste beat Nigeria in the final.

Despite a busy summer ahead - with the Copa America looming - Martinez told Ole (via GOAL) that he hasn't spoken with the U-23 coach Javier Mascherano but 'dreams' of playing the Olympics.

"I didn't have the chance to speak to him (Mascherano). But obviously, being the goalkeeper of the national team and playing in an Olympic Games for the country, the dream is there.

"I'm not thinking beyond that, because I still have a Copa America ahead of me, I'm playing with the club to get into the Champions League and playing in the quarterfinals of a European competition.

Martinez added that it would be on Martinez and also players' respective clubs that would determine which senior stars are cleared to play the Olympics. He continued:

"But, as many players have said, if Javier is available and wants us, we are available. Obviously, the national team comes before the clubs and, if the clubs let us, we always have the power to say that the national team is always ahead.

He added that Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero also want to go to Paris:

"And for us, it is a source of pride. Cuti and Ota want to go. I want to go. There are a lot of guys who want to go."

Martinez is looking to take Aston Villa to the UEFA Champions League next season, with the Villans fourth in the Premier League with nine games to go.

What's next for Argentina stars Emiliano Martinez and Lionel Messi?

Argentina stars

Argentina stars Emiliano Martinez and Lionel Messi are busy in action with their respective club side, especially the latter, who missed the March international break due to injury.

Martinez has played a key role for Villa - registering 13 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions, keeping successive league shutouts. He will next be in action at Manchester City in the league on Wednesday (April 3).

Meanwhile, Argentina captain Lionel Messi is expected to be in action when his Inter Miami side take on Monterrey at home in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg on Wedensday.

