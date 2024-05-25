"There has been a lot of talk" - Wayne Rooney delivers verdict on Manchester United sacking Ten Hag after FA Cup final win

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has delivered his verdict on Red Devils' manager Erik ten Hag after he led the club to win the FA Cup final. It was a surprise, but impressive win for the men in red, as they beat eternal rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley on May 25.

There have been reports from The Guardian that Ten Hag would be sacked, irrespective of whether United won or lost the FA Cup. Now, Wayne Rooney has spoken about Ten Hag's future, while praising the Dutch manager for securing the win over the Cityzens.

He said to BBC One (via Team Talk):

“Tactically it was perfect today. There has been a lot of talk. You just hope now he can enjoy tonight. Whatever happens after, you hope it’s done quickly, but he’s shown a lot of character today to put his team out the way he did. I don’t think they can make a decision on one game.

"Throughout the season, of course Manchester United have to do better than what they’ve done. I think what they’ve done today is finish the season on a high, in a historic moment winning the FA Cup again. It’s great for the club. I’m sure whatever they do, they’ll know what they’re doing and hopefully it’s the right decision.”

Rooney continued talking about Ten Hag, who had struggled but failed to lead the club to an impressive Premier League campaign:

“That’s expected at a club like Manchester United – you have to win. And obviously Manchester United finishing eighth in the Premier League is not good enough. I’m sure Erik ten Hag would say that himself. But I think to end the season winning the FA Cup, end on a high, send the fans into the summer... in a good mood and ready for next season.

“Whatever happens with Ten Hag now, I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough, but he can certainly hold his head up high at today’s game and go out with a bang if that’s what’s going to happen.”

Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City: Review

It was a brilliant win for a tactically sound Manchester United side, who kept their noisy neighbors rather quiet at Wembley while securing the FA Cup. While Pep Guardiola's men were content with holding onto possession, Ten Hag punished them with quality counter-attacking play.

It was academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho who opened the scoring with 30 minutes on the clock. The winger was on hand to take advantage of miscommunication between Josko Gvardiol and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, passing the ball into an empty net.

Nine minutes later, Kobbie Mainoo doubled the scoring after a quick pass from Bruno Fernandes to find the midfielder. For the rest of the game, the Red Devils drew backwards into a compact shape to keep the Cityzens from a comeback. Jeremy Doku did score a late consolation goal for Guardiola's men, but it wasn't enough, as Ten Hag's side lifted the trophy.