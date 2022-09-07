"There are a lot of teams looking at him" - Michael Owen believes Liverpool target could become the next 'big-money' buy 

Former England forward Michael Owen believes that Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo could be the next 'big-money' buy amid interest from Liverpool.

The Ecuador international was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. However, Caicedo has committed to the Seagulls, claiming he is happy at the Brighton outfit.

Following Brighton's emphatic 5-2 victory over Leicester City last Sunday (September 4), the midfielder said (via The Mirror):

"I’m very happy here at Brighton. I’m not thinking about any other club than Brighton. This is the club where I am now and I will give everything for this club and to keep doing well here."

Caicedo joined Brighton in 2021 and was loaned to Belgian outfit Beerschot V.A. shortly after. The Ecuadorian returned to Brighton following the end of his loan spell in January.

Caicedo has enjoyed a great start to the 2022-23 season. The midfielder added his name to the scoresheet in the Seagulls' emphatic victory over Leicester last weekend.

Owen believes many clubs are keeping tabs on Caicedo, a player he admires. The Englishman said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I like this lad. I think there are a lot of teams looking at him. There were rumors that he could be one of the next big money buys or sales from Brighton’s perspective."

Liverpool are in dire need of reinforcements in the midfield department. The Reds are missing the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, who are currently sidelined due to injuries. However, the Merseyside outfit managed to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus before the transfer window closed.

Jurgen Klopp provides update on Liverpool's new signing Arthur Melo

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the side's latest signing, Arthur Melo, ahead of the Reds' opener against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 7).

The German boss insists that Arthur requires 'proper team training' to regain match fitness and acclimatize to the intensity of every competition. Klopp said (via The Mirror):

"Arthur needs now just football - and training, especially, that's how it is. He wasn't in team training for a while at Juve, so he needs proper team training - and that's what we are doing with him. Can he play minutes? Yes. Should he play a full game? No, because he needs to get used to the intensity in each competition"

He concluded:

"It's not like in the Champions League you have to work less than in the Premier League. Not at all, especially not here. He is doing well, he is really giving his absolute all in training, we have to be careful with him as well and then we will see whether we can use him."

