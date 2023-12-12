“There is a lot of trust” - Mo Salah and Liverpool teammates look up to one particular player on the pitch, claims Hargreaves 

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has heaped praise on Liverpool's Harvey Elliott, saying that his teammates like Mohamed Salah trust the youngster's abilities.

Elliott played a big role as the Reds beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday, December 9. Jean-Phillippe Mateta gave the hosts the lead in the 57th minute before Jordan Ayew was sent off in the 75th minute.

Salah restored parity just a minute later. Elliott, who came on as a substitute for Darwin Nunez in the 74th minute, scored in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 win for Liverpool. The youngster completed all 24 of his passes and won his one ground duel.

After the game, Hargreaves highlighted on Premier League Productions that the 20-year-old has garnered a lot of trust from his teammates on the ball. He said (via HITC):

“It was interesting when he came on with Gakpo. All the boys looked to him. You know what it’s like. You know a player is good when the boys are giving him the ball. When you have it, you just give it to me and it’s like ‘go on, give us something and create something’, then Mo (Salah) goes inside.

“There is a lot of trust in Harvey Elliott’s ability because he is a lovely football player.”

Elliott became the then-Premier League's youngest player when he featured for Fulham in 2019 aged 16 years and one month. Liverpool signed him that year and he has since made 86 senior appearances for them, registering seven goals and six assists.

Harvey Elliott hails Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace

While Harvey Elliott scored the winner against Palace, Mohamed Salah scored the equaliser. In doing so, the Egyptian winger netted his 200th goal for Liverpool across competitions. He did so in 327 games and also provided 87 assists.

Salah is only the fifth Reds player to reach the milestone. It was also his 150th Premier League goal, making him enter the Top 10 of all-time goalscorers list, level with Michael Owen.

After the game, Elliott offered his tribute to the winger's achievement, saying (via Liverpoolfc.com):

“Once again, what an incredible player and an incredible person. There’s no better person to score their 200th goal and he deserves it more than anyone.

“We are all behind him and so chuffed for him. I gave him a bit of banter saying it was an own goal and he wasn’t having any of it! But, as I say, what a guy and what a person to look up to.”

Salah has been in stellar form this season, registering 14 goals and eight assists in 22 games across competitions for Liverpool. His exploits have helped them sit atop the Premier League table, a point above Arsenal.