“There are too many distractions” – Mohamed Salah explains one thing he finds ‘tough’ at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has admitted that he finds it difficult to concentrate amid all the chatter surrounding the Reds.

Since moving from Roma in 2017, Mohamed Salah has been an indispensable member of Jurgen Klopp’s side. He has won the Premier League and the Champions League, amongst other honors, emerging as the Reds’ leading scorer in that stretch.

Being one of the most respected clubs in the world, Liverpool have an immense fan following. And considering that Salah is their key man, there is always news, queries, and speculation surrounding the Egypt international.

In a recent interview with ESPN Brasil, he discussed the experience of playing for the six-time Champions League winners. Revealing the one thing that bothered him, he said:

“It’s hard to concentrate. I know how to stay focused, but it’s tough. There are too many distractions, too many people talking about everything. The team was fine while I was at the African Cup of Nations, but they were like, ‘How long will you be there? When are you coming back?'”

The Egypt international has featured in 40 games for Liverpool this season, registering 28 goals and 11 assists across all competitions. He is the current leading scorer in the Premier League with 20 goals in 29 appearances.

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future remains unclear

Mohamed Salah is arguably the best player in the English Premier League right now. He is an exceptional goalscorer, creates plenty of goalscoring opportunities, and is a model athlete. Despite his track record and importance to the team, the Reds have not bowed down to his contract demands.

Their previous offer was supposedly too low for the 29-year-old and his demands were too high for the Liverpool board, forcing the negotiations to halt. Now, as per David Ornstein (via This Is Anfield), both parties have agreed to find a middle ground in order to close the chapter. The former Roma man is yet to put pen to paper, but is expected to do so in the coming weeks or months.

"From the sources that I speak to, there is now an expectation that he will put pen to paper and a compromise will be reached but it's not there yet."

His current contract with the Anfield outfit runs out in June 2023. The no. 11 reportedly (via Spotrac) earns £200,000 per week. The new contract, which could be for four years, could see him get a 100% pay bump.

