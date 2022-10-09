"There are many factors" - Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool could alter transfer plans after Arthur Melo injury blow

Liverpool are reportedly set to alter their recruitment strategy as the club are expected to be without Arthur Melo for three to four months.

Arthur, 26, joined the Reds from Juventus on a season-long loan deal on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. Upon his arrival, the Brazilian was put on an intensive conditioning program to regain his fitness and featured in only 13 minutes of action for the club.

However, as per The Athletic, Arthur is set to undergo surgery after aggravating a muscular injury in training, ruling him out of action for the rest of the calendar year. He is now set to join Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones on their road to recovery.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano shed light on Liverpool's transfer plans for the upcoming winter transfer window:

"We will see in November/December what happens with Liverpool's transfer strategy. It also depends on recovery time for Arthur Melo, if he will be ready in January or not... there are many factors."

He added:

"For sure, the strategy of waiting until the summer is a bit of a risk, but it's also true that top players are not available in January in 90% of the cases."

The Reds have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, and — according to journalist Ben Jacobs — are interested in signing him next summer. However, with the current injury crisis in the squad, the club are expected to delve deep into the transfer market in January.

Earlier this summer, the Merseyside outfit were in pursuit of RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer, Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo and Sheffield United's Sander Berge to name a few. Whether the club will renew their interest in the midfielders remains to be seen.

Liverpool are currently 10th in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 10 points from seven games. The club are next scheduled to lock horns with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (9 October).

Liverpool eye player-plus-cash deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool are prepared to trade Joe Gomez in a player-plus-cash deal to acquire the services of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has two years left on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico. He has scored 62 goals and contributed 57 assists in 305 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A outfit.

