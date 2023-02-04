“There are so many options” – Agbonlahor suggests Manchester United star could join European giants due to Cristiano Ronaldo rule

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor feels Marcus Rashford could leave Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) due to the rumored Cristiano Ronaldo rule.

Manchester United put an end to their association with Cristiano Ronaldo prematurely in November. The decision to mutually part ways came after the player launched an attack on the club and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview.

Despite only taking charge last year, Ten Hag has shown that he will take no prisoners as he looks to bring glory days back to Old Trafford. Apart from taking disciplinary action against players who do not follow his rules, he is reportedly also looking to set a salary cap at the club.

Following the situation involving Cristiano Ronaldo, the Dutch tactician does not want any player at Manchester United to be earning more than £200,000 a week. He is said to have already informed David de Gea to lower his wages to stay at the club.

Agbonlahor, though, is interested to see if Ten Hag will take a similar stance when it comes to Rashford's contract extension. The England international's contract with the club notably expires at the end of next season.

The former Premier League forward pointed out how the Old Trafford outfit cannot give Rashford a salary hike as he is already earning £200,000 a week. He is of the view that the English giants would have to make an exception to the Cristiano Ronaldo rule to keep Rashford at the club. He told The Daily Express:

"I think the big problem is the rumor of the 'Ronaldo clause'. If the Ronaldo clause is there, then there are going to be exceptions. Because if they want to keep Marcus Rashford, he's going to be the best-paid player with the club."

"So, they're going to have to pay Rashford probably £350k [per week] for him to stay, and he's got every right because the form he's been in, he deserves to be the highest paid."

Agbonlahor added:

"Attackers are always better paid than midfielders. [Mohamed] Salah is on similar money to Kevin De Bruyne, so with the numbers that Rashford's putting in, his agents are going to say, 'you give it all, or we go'."

The Cristiano Ronaldo rule could lead to Rashford's Manchester United exit, says Agbonlahor

Agbonlahor claimed that Rashford will not be short of options should he decide to leave Manchester United. He even mooted PSG as a potential destination for the 25-year-old amidst the problem of the Cristiano Ronaldo rule. He said:

"It's hard to choose a club that you could go to because, for me, he could go to any. The form he's in, pace, finishing both feet, free kicks, the form he's in, he goes anywhere."

"Mbappe might end up leaving. Could he be the replacement for Mbappe at PSG? There are so many options for Rashford that the Ronaldo clause might get put on hold until Rashford goes on the new deal."

It now remains to be seen if Manchester United will put the Cristiano Ronaldo clause on hold to extend Rashford's contract.

